Pujya Doss

MARCH 02, 2024

Entertainment

Kdrama Tropes We Love to Hate pt 2

Root for the underdog only to see them lose in love. Heartbreaking yet inevitable in many romantic dramas.

Image credits: JTBC

Second Lead Syndrome: 

Character loses memory, creating drama and misunderstandings. Overused but still adds tension to plotlines.

Image credits: JTBC

Amnesia Trope: 

Initially unlikable but eventually redeemed by love. Cliché yet often leads to satisfying character development.

Rich Arrogant Male Lead: 

Image credits: JTBC

Characters sacrifice love for noble reasons, causing unnecessary angst. Frustrating but adds drama to the storyline.

Noble Idiocy: 

Image credits: JTBC

Characters unknowingly meet again years later, reigniting childhood feelings. Predictable yet nostalgic and heartwarming.

Childhood Connection: 

Image credits: JTBC

Torn between two love interests, causing emotional turmoil. Common trope that keeps viewers hooked despite its predictability.

Love Triangles: 

Image credits: JTBC

Creates obstacles for the protagonist's love life. Stereotypical yet adds tension and conflict to family dynamics.

Evil Mother-in-Law:

Image credits: JTBC

Character falls seriously ill, leading to emotional turmoil and reconciliation. Tearjerker trope that pulls at heartstrings.

Temporary Illness: 

Image credits: JTBC

Characters forced to live together, leading to unexpected romance. Overused but can lead to entertaining interactions.

Forced Co-habitation: 

Image credits: JTBC

Character discovers hidden family secrets, changing their life. Adds intrigue and mystery to the plot, though sometimes overdone.

Secret Birth/Identity: 

Image credits: JTBC

