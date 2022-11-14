Heading 3
The pick between Han Ji Pyeong and Nam Do San continued right until the end of the drama which saw Nam Joo Hyuk’s ship sailing through.
Start-Up
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Many made a big deal out of the two leads not ending up together.
It was unclear as to how the drama’s main couple reconciled, leaving many unsatisfied.
Cheese in the Trap
As IU’s character returns to the modern world, her story with Lee Joon Gi’s character makes for a sad end, making fans want a season 2.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
While Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin had their happily ever after (even in real life), the second couple of Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun deserved better.
Crash Landing on You
Does Han Ji Min’s character end up with the original Prince Lee Gak or his reincarnation? So many questions were left unanswered.
Rooftop Prince
Love Alarm
As the drama even renewed for a season 2, it left a bitter taste for so many viewers with the storyline.
The real and in-game world falling into each other created a lot of confusion at the end of the show.
Memories of the Alhambra
The one show that managed to ruin a happy ending by making it seem too light after a lot of depth at the start.
Record Of Youth
Both the seasons of the show happened to end in break-ups and while that is acceptable, they seemed strange.
Yumi’s Cells
