Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 06, 2023

Keerthy-Kalyani: BFF’s of South Industry

The two superstars of Malayalam have been friends for over 35 years

Mohanlal and Mammootty

Image: NDTV on Instagram

Rana and Ram have been childhood friends and their friendship is strong as ever

Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

They first met at the backstage of Filmfare awards and have been thick friends ever since 

Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Shruti Haasan's Instagram

They are best friends of Tollywood. They first met during the Varsham shoot and became friends 

Prabhas and Gopichand

Image:  Prabhas' Instagram

Rakul and Lakshmi are inseparable best friends. They take time off and spend time together with each other

Rakul Preet Singh & Lakshmi Manchu

Image:Lakshmi Munchu's Instagram

Ram and Genelia first met at the shoot of their film 'Ready' and have been good friends since

Ram pothineni and Genelia 

Image: Genelia's Instagram

The actresses' father's have always worked together in the industry and their friendship started at a young age. They spend time together with each other amid their busy schedules

Keerthy Suresh & Kalyani Priyadarshan

Image: Keerthy Suresh's Twitter 

They have been good friends right from their school days

Ram Charan & Sharwanand

Image: Southtimes on Instagram

The famous actors have a solid off-screen friendship despite being natural opponents on-screen

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram

These two south Indian actresses share a close bond, and Kajal also posts Tammanaah on social media

Kajal and Tammanaah

Image:  Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

