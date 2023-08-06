Heading 3
August 06, 2023
Keerthy-Kalyani: BFF’s of South Industry
The two superstars of Malayalam have been friends for over 35 years
Mohanlal and Mammootty
Image: NDTV on Instagram
Rana and Ram have been childhood friends and their friendship is strong as ever
Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
They first met at the backstage of Filmfare awards and have been thick friends ever since
Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Shruti Haasan's Instagram
They are best friends of Tollywood. They first met during the Varsham shoot and became friends
Prabhas and Gopichand
Image: Prabhas' Instagram
Rakul and Lakshmi are inseparable best friends. They take time off and spend time together with each other
Rakul Preet Singh & Lakshmi Manchu
Image:Lakshmi Munchu's Instagram
Ram and Genelia first met at the shoot of their film 'Ready' and have been good friends since
Ram pothineni and Genelia
Image: Genelia's Instagram
The actresses' father's have always worked together in the industry and their friendship started at a young age. They spend time together with each other amid their busy schedules
Keerthy Suresh & Kalyani Priyadarshan
Image: Keerthy Suresh's Twitter
They have been good friends right from their school days
Ram Charan & Sharwanand
Image: Southtimes on Instagram
The famous actors have a solid off-screen friendship despite being natural opponents on-screen
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
These two south Indian actresses share a close bond, and Kajal also posts Tammanaah on social media
Kajal and Tammanaah
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
