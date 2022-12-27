DEC 27, 2022
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha’s DIY hack to tackle dehydrated skin and get that instant glow is steaming. The actress revealed that steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin once or twice a week
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani’s way to beat off the tan is with a homemade sunburn cream. With grated cucumber, along with yogurt, she makes a DIY sunscreen tan removal
Hansika Motwani
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh showed an instant beauty hack for puffy eyes as that's an eye patch. She also flaunted the after results of the instant beauty trick and it worked well
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia’s diy hack to exfoliate face is a homemade scrub of a teaspoon of Sandalwood and ground coffee each with some organic honey
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
For instant and natural glow, Pooja Hegde swears by a diy hack of turmeric and fresh cream
Pooja Hegde
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's favourite diy beauty remedy for oily skin is a homemade recipe of gram flour mixed with turmeric, curd and lemon
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan, who is a mallu beauty, loves homemade diy hacks. She revealed that yoghurt with a mix of red sandalwood powder is a perfect face pack to keep your skin nourished, de-tan and good for acne-prone skin
Malavika Mohanan
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur, the Sita Ramam actress loves Aloe Vera. She also loves homemade papaya and honey face mask
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna uses papaya paste for break outs, besan and dahi as her go-to homemade face pack
Raashii Khanna
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.