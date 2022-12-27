Heading 3

Keerthy-Samantha: DIY beauty hacks

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 27, 2022

Samantha’s DIY hack to tackle dehydrated skin and get that instant glow is steaming. The actress revealed that steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin once or twice a week

Hansika Motwani’s way to beat off the tan is with a homemade sunburn cream. With grated cucumber, along with yogurt, she makes a DIY sunscreen tan removal

Keerthy Suresh showed an instant beauty hack for puffy eyes as that's an eye patch. She also flaunted the after results of the instant beauty trick and it worked well

Tamannaah Bhatia’s diy hack to exfoliate face is a homemade scrub of a teaspoon of Sandalwood and ground coffee each with some organic honey

For instant and natural glow, Pooja Hegde swears by a diy hack of turmeric and fresh cream

Rakul Preet Singh's favourite diy beauty remedy for oily skin is a homemade recipe of gram flour mixed with turmeric, curd and lemon

Malavika Mohanan, who is a mallu beauty, loves homemade diy hacks. She revealed that yoghurt with a mix of red sandalwood powder is a perfect face pack to keep your skin nourished, de-tan and good for acne-prone skin

Mrunal Thakur, the Sita Ramam actress loves Aloe Vera. She also loves homemade papaya and honey face mask

Raashii Khanna uses papaya paste for break outs, besan and dahi as her go-to homemade face pack

