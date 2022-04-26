Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 26, 2022
Keerthy Suresh with her pet dog Nyke
Dog lover
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh is a dog lover and always treats her fans with pictures of herself with her pet dog which are absolutely adorable
Sunset stories
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The actress shared this adorable snap of holding Nyke paws and looking at it amid the beautiful sunset in the background
This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the actress with her dog enjoying the view
Video: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The view
Keerthy Suresh decked up in an ethnic suit and kept up with the Instagram trends as they grooved to a song
Cuteness personified
Video: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this pic. Also, do not miss her dog in the picture
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Style on point
Festive ready
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh flaunted her in a happy mood along with her pet dogs as they dressed up for Onam festival
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh shared a glimpse of her perfect Sunday lying on her couch with Nyke, a Shih Tzu, seated on her belly. She captioned her post: “Picture perfect Sunday.”
Perfect Sunday
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh clad in a breezy blue maxi dress took her dog Nyke for picnic at the beach and shared adorable photos
Picnic day
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy mentioned that her dog is her best friend, her heartbeat and the candy of her eye as they posed for a pic and looked absolutely cute
Her happy place
