 Priyanka Goud

apr 26, 2022

Keerthy Suresh with her pet dog Nyke

Dog lover

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is a dog lover and always treats her fans with pictures of herself with her pet dog which are absolutely adorable

Sunset stories

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The actress shared this adorable snap of holding Nyke paws and looking at it amid the beautiful sunset in the background

This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the actress with her dog enjoying the view

Video: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The view

Keerthy Suresh decked up in an ethnic suit and kept up with the Instagram trends as they grooved to a song

Cuteness personified

Video: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this pic. Also, do not miss her dog in the picture

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Style on point

Festive ready

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh flaunted her in a happy mood along with her pet dogs as they dressed up for Onam festival

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh shared a glimpse of her perfect Sunday lying on her couch with Nyke, a Shih Tzu, seated on her belly. She captioned her post: “Picture perfect Sunday.”

Perfect Sunday

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh clad in a breezy blue maxi dress took her dog Nyke for picnic at the beach and shared adorable photos

Picnic day

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy mentioned that her dog is her best friend, her heartbeat and the candy of her eye as they posed for a pic and looked absolutely cute

Her happy place

