Keerthy Suresh in regal looks

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh proved she is an ethnic diva as she posed in a red lehenga with white embellishment and completed the look with a red hairband and silver bangles

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh looked absolutely graceful in a printed ethnic number, a bralette paired with similar bottoms and a beautiful jacket above it. She opted for traditional jewels which complemented the look

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh was a pure sight to behold in a peach ethnic suit paired up with a yellow palazzo. She let her simplicity stand out with bare accessories like statement earrings and a watch

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh slipped into a beautiful six yards metallic linen saree with a high neck matching blouse with elbow-length sleeves and a gold and pearl statement choker necklace and earrings to royal up the look

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh looked like a dream a maroon lehenga paired with a long blouse and embellished dupatta. heavy traditional gold jewellery, maroon lipstick and contoured cheeks

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh looked right out of a dream in a bright green saree with a contrasting red blouse. In a gold choker, necklace and jhumkas, she looked like a pretty Indian bride

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh flaunted a lehenga in a shade of lime green with a matching sleeveless blouse and a similar dupatta. She ditched accessories for this one

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy wore a yellow salwar suit with full sleeves and pleat patterns at the borders. aced the ethnic look to perfection with gold jhumkas a clean braid

Keerthy Suresh picked the sequined sharara kurta set from designer Manish Malhotra and accessorised her look with contrasting pink earrings and bright makeup

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

