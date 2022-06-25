Heading 3
Keerthy Suresh in regal looks
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh proved she is an ethnic diva as she posed in a red lehenga with white embellishment and completed the look with a red hairband and silver bangles
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looked absolutely graceful in a printed ethnic number, a bralette paired with similar bottoms and a beautiful jacket above it. She opted for traditional jewels which complemented the look
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh was a pure sight to behold in a peach ethnic suit paired up with a yellow palazzo. She let her simplicity stand out with bare accessories like statement earrings and a watch
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh slipped into a beautiful six yards metallic linen saree with a high neck matching blouse with elbow-length sleeves and a gold and pearl statement choker necklace and earrings to royal up the look
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looked like a dream a maroon lehenga paired with a long blouse and embellished dupatta. heavy traditional gold jewellery, maroon lipstick and contoured cheeks
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looked right out of a dream in a bright green saree with a contrasting red blouse. In a gold choker, necklace and jhumkas, she looked like a pretty Indian bride
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh flaunted a lehenga in a shade of lime green with a matching sleeveless blouse and a similar dupatta. She ditched accessories for this one
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy wore a yellow salwar suit with full sleeves and pleat patterns at the borders. aced the ethnic look to perfection with gold jhumkas a clean braid
Keerthy Suresh picked the sequined sharara kurta set from designer Manish Malhotra and accessorised her look with contrasting pink earrings and bright makeup
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
