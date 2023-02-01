FEB 01, 2023
Keerthy Suresh to tie
the knot soon?
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
One of the most bankable actresses in the South in today's time, Keerthy Suresh stays in the news not just because of her professional commitments, but also due to her personal life
The true diva
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The fans of the National Award-Winning star want to know all about the stunner's love life and when she will be getting married
Love life
Over the years a lot has been written about the Dasara actress's love life including that she is dating a young music composer. However, these rumors turned out to be false
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The rumor mills
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
It was further alleged that the Mahanati star has fallen for one of the leading men from the industry, who plans to divorce his wife in order to be with her
What is the truth?
However, now sources close to Keerthy Suresh have cleared the air saying that the star has been seeing her school sweetheart for more than 13 years now
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Clearing the air
According to the reports, both of their parents have given their blessings to this union, and the wedding is also on the cards for them
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Parents blessing
Although, they have kept the nuptials on the back burner for some time as they are waiting for the actress to finish her current work commitments
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Work commitments
It is further believed that Keerthy Suresh's mystery man is the owner of a chain of resorts in Kerala
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The mystery man
However, no official announcement in this regard has been made from either side
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
No official announcement
If these speculations turn out to be true, it would be great news for the fans of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Time will tell
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.