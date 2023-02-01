Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 01, 2023

Keerthy Suresh to tie
the knot soon?

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

One of the most bankable actresses in the South in today's time, Keerthy Suresh stays in the news not just because of her professional commitments, but also due to her personal life

The true diva

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The fans of the National Award-Winning star want to know all about the stunner's love life and when she will be getting married

Love life

Over the years a lot has been written about the Dasara actress's love life including that she is dating a young music composer. However, these rumors turned out to be false

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The rumor mills

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

It was further alleged that the Mahanati star has fallen for one of the leading men from the industry, who plans to divorce his wife in order to be with her

What is the truth?

However, now sources close to Keerthy Suresh have cleared the air saying that the star has been seeing her school sweetheart for more than 13 years now

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Clearing the air

According to the reports, both of their parents have given their blessings to this union, and the wedding is also on the cards for them

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Parents blessing

Although, they have kept the nuptials on the back burner for some time as they are waiting for the actress to finish her current work commitments

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Work commitments

It is further believed that Keerthy Suresh's mystery man is the owner of a chain of resorts in Kerala

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The mystery man

However, no official announcement in this regard has been made from either side

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

No official announcement

If these speculations turn out to be true, it would be great news for the fans of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Time will tell

