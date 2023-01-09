Heading 3

JAN 09, 2023

Keerthy Suresh vacation diaries

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh believes in the mantra, ‘Work hard, party harder’. Here is a sneak peek into her exotic vacays over the years

‘Work hard, party harder’

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh flew off to Thailand recently. Just take a look at the picture of her chilling in Koh Samui

Thailand!

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The Mahanati actress looked cool in an orange one-piece as she leisurely poses by the seaside

Leisure trip!

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Back in 2019, the diva took off to Spain to blow off some steam. Here is a sneak peek into her lavish holiday

Spain, here I come...

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Take a look at the picture of the stunner soaking in the natural beauty during her visit to Spain

Sunset!

Here is another sneak peek into the Spain trip of Keerthy Suresh, doesn't she look stylish

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Spain diaries

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The National Award-winning star took to Instagram and dropped a glimpse of her Dubai vacay

Dubai it is!

Keerthy Suresh's trying a hair flip like a pro in Spain will make you smile

Hair flip on point!

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Check out another photograph of the star roaming the streets of Malaga during her Spain vacay

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Down the memory lane

Keerthy Suresh channels her inner tourist as she poses in another fun pic from Malaga visit in Spain

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Creating memories!

