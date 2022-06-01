Keerthy Suresh lives in Chennai along with her parents and parents in a beautiful house with traditional south Indian aesthetics
Warm & cosy Chennai home
Images: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
From Lord Krishna paintings to big terrace space, Keerthy's house will give you warm and cosy vibes
Images: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The actress loves her home and going by her Instagram space, Keerthy loves her living space, where she spends her lazy time on the couch and a yoga session on a big terrace
Happy at home
Images: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
This place is Keerthy Suresh’s one of the most favourite spaces in her house as she spends most time here. The Penguin actress is often seen lazing around with her pet Nyke in her comfy night outfits
Images: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh's big space terrace is goals. The actress' terrace is huge and she often does yoga sessions there. The sunset from her terrace is magical, every now and then, she shares photos
Terrace
Images: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh has a hall in her house, which will give such homely vibes like your old homes. Lord Krishna's painting in the hall is the center of attraction and those cushions are so beautiful
Hall
Images: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
This is another favourite place of Keerthy Suresh. The actress enjoys music sessions, and movie binging with friends, and her wall with memorable photographs is unmissable
Home theater
Images: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh is something fancy or extravagant. It's a big place, just like our homes, where yummy south Indian food is cooked. The actress' kitchen is filled with Indian masalas, home-cooked food and happy vibes
Kitchen
Images: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh's in-house balcony is small yet beautiful with plants and grass flooring with an aesthetic chair to sit and enjoy the mornings
Balcony
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Ram Charan to Dulquer Stars & toned abs