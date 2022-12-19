Heading 3

Keerthy Suresh's bold lehenga looks

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 19, 2022

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

National Award-winning star Keerthy Suresh is known to have a special place in her heart for ethnic wear. Today, let us take a look at some mesmerizing lehenga looks of the actress

Love for lehenga

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The diva exudes oomph in this red lehenga with white embellishment. She completed the look with a red hairband and silver bangles

Red embellished lehenga

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram 

She makes quite a few heads turn in a lemon-yellow lehenga with intricate chikankari work. She styled the look with a statement pearl choker

Lemon yellow lehenga

Image: Twitter

Keerthy Suresh enchants in a blush-pink embellished lehenga, paired with a choker necklace and matching statement earrings

Blush-pink embellished lehenga

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram 

The Dasara actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a gold and ivory lehenga by House of Masaba

vory and Gold lehenga

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram 

The stunner opts for an orange and golden Rajasthani lehenga with heavy gold jewelry and open tresses

Rajasthani special

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram 

Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in a yellow lehenga, a green kurta, and yellow dupatta, along with tilli wali jutti and jhumkas

Dressing up for Diwali

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Doesn't she look regal in a cream lehenga with a matching crop blouse and a beautiful floral duppatta

Keeping it simple

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She paired a white silk shirt with a vintage Banarasi red skirt. The look was completed with a golden neckpiece

Red and white

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

This copper lehenga with a black blouse and black dupatta works extremely well for the Mahanati star

Bold in black

