DEC 19, 2022
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
National Award-winning star Keerthy Suresh is known to have a special place in her heart for ethnic wear. Today, let us take a look at some mesmerizing lehenga looks of the actress
Love for lehenga
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The diva exudes oomph in this red lehenga with white embellishment. She completed the look with a red hairband and silver bangles
Red embellished lehenga
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She makes quite a few heads turn in a lemon-yellow lehenga with intricate chikankari work. She styled the look with a statement pearl choker
Lemon yellow lehenga
Image: Twitter
Keerthy Suresh enchants in a blush-pink embellished lehenga, paired with a choker necklace and matching statement earrings
Blush-pink embellished lehenga
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The Dasara actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a gold and ivory lehenga by House of Masaba
vory and Gold lehenga
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The stunner opts for an orange and golden Rajasthani lehenga with heavy gold jewelry and open tresses
Rajasthani special
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in a yellow lehenga, a green kurta, and yellow dupatta, along with tilli wali jutti and jhumkas
Dressing up for Diwali
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Doesn't she look regal in a cream lehenga with a matching crop blouse and a beautiful floral duppatta
Keeping it simple
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She paired a white silk shirt with a vintage Banarasi red skirt. The look was completed with a golden neckpiece
Red and white
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
This copper lehenga with a black blouse and black dupatta works extremely well for the Mahanati star
Bold in black
