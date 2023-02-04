FEB 04, 2023
Keerthy Suresh's massive transformation
Keerthy Suresh left everyone awestruck when she dropped several kilos in 2020 and flaunted her new-found toned physique
The Dasara star underwent a massive transformation for her Telugu business drama, Miss India, as her role demanded her to look fit
Reportedly, Miss India director Narendra Nath asked her that she needs to look lean for her part in the movie so that any attire can fit her
The diva now gives a lot of attention to her fitness and sweats it out in the gym to maintain her toned body
She makes sure to eat right and adheres to a strict diet, which keeps her away from junk and unhealthy food
Aside from a healthy diet, she also practices yoga on a regular basis. She even shares glimpses of her fitness routine on social media
Not just her physique, but Keethy Suresh’s dress sense has also transformed over the years
If we put her wardrobe under the lens, we find that the Mahanati star has widened her horizon when it comes to her sartorial choices
Although the stunner has always had a special place for desi attires in her closet, she has started making bolder choices when it comes to fashion in the recent past
Keerthy Suresh has gradually established her position as a true fashionista, becoming an inspiration for fashion mongers
