Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 04, 2023

Keerthy Suresh's massive transformation

Keerthy Suresh left everyone awestruck when she dropped several kilos in 2020 and flaunted her new-found toned physique

Jaw-dropping transformation

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Image: IMDb

The Dasara star underwent a massive transformation for her Telugu business drama, Miss India, as her role demanded her to look fit

Miss India

Reportedly, Miss India director Narendra Nath asked her that she needs to look lean for her part in the movie so that any attire can fit her

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Getting lean

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The diva now gives a lot of attention to her fitness and sweats it out in the gym to maintain her toned body

'No pain, no gain'

She makes sure to eat right and adheres to a strict diet, which keeps her away from junk and unhealthy food

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Watch what you eat

Aside from a healthy diet, she also practices yoga on a regular basis. She even shares glimpses of her fitness routine on social media

Video: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Yoga

Not just her physique, but Keethy Suresh’s dress sense has also transformed over the years

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Fashion game

If we put her wardrobe under the lens, we find that the Mahanati star has widened her horizon when it comes to her sartorial choices

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Sartorial choice

Although the stunner has always had a special place for desi attires in her closet, she has started making bolder choices when it comes to fashion in the recent past

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Love for desi attires

Keerthy Suresh has gradually established her position as a true fashionista, becoming an inspiration for fashion mongers

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

A fashion icon

