Keerthy Suresh's skincare routine
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 25, 2022
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Natural beauty
Keerthy Suresh often shares her pictures sans makeup and gives major skincare goals and her glowing, natural and radiant face is something we all aspire to
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh swears by the CTM regime, which means cleansing, toning, and moisturizing aka CTM regime to get maximum benefits
CTM skincare
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Being a Keralite, Keerthy Suresh swears by applying natural and organic ingredients to get the glow
DIY beauty
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
For her normal day, Keerthy only uses kajal, eyeliner and sunscreen on her face. And, she loves to wear kajal on her eyes. She isn't a big fan of makeup
No fan heavy make up
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy applies rose-infused moisturizing oils, which not only hydrate, but also soothe and make the skin supple
Natural oils
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Forever
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Exfoliation is an important part of a good skincare regime. From rose-almond scrubs to oatmeal scrubs, she makes sure to pamper her skin during the process
Exfoliation
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh avoids makeup off camera. Most of the time, she likes to keep her makeup routine simple and easy
Simple
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She also includes some natural oils like jojoba oil, coconut oil, tea tree oil, and argan oil in her skincare routine, and it does work wonders for her!
Cold pressed oils
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh also follows an instant beauty hack for puffy eyes as that's an eye patch
Instant hack
