Keerthy Suresh's skincare routine

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Natural beauty

Keerthy Suresh often shares her pictures sans makeup and gives major skincare goals and her glowing, natural and radiant face is something we all aspire to

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh swears by the CTM regime, which means cleansing, toning, and moisturizing aka CTM regime to get maximum benefits

CTM skincare

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Being a Keralite, Keerthy Suresh swears by applying natural and organic ingredients to get the glow

DIY beauty

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

For her normal day, Keerthy only uses kajal, eyeliner and sunscreen on her face. And, she loves to wear kajal on her eyes. She isn't a big fan of makeup

No fan heavy make up

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy applies rose-infused moisturizing oils, which not only hydrate, but also soothe and make the skin supple

Natural oils

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Forever

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Exfoliation is an important part of a good skincare regime. From rose-almond scrubs to oatmeal scrubs, she makes sure to pamper her skin during the process

Exfoliation

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh avoids makeup off camera. Most of the time, she likes to keep her makeup routine simple and easy

Simple

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She also includes some natural oils like jojoba oil, coconut oil, tea tree oil, and argan oil in her skincare routine, and it does work wonders for her!

Cold pressed oils

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh also follows an instant beauty hack for puffy eyes as that's an eye patch

Instant hack

