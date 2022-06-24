Heading 3

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's photos

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

There's nothing like having a late-night romantic stroll with a loved one and this photo of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker from 2021 exactly captures that

A Walk Together

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner supported Devin Booker for his NBA game and the duo even shared a loved-up moment on the basketball court last year

Romantic Kiss

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

To ring in the New Year, Kendall shared a series of photos that showcased her weekend activities and among them was also a mirror selfie with Devin

Mirror Selfie

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

This photo showcases Kendall and Devin having a fun time with their furry friend as they indulged in sweet cuddles

Furry Friend

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Despite being private for most of their relationship, Kendall and Devin did indulge in sweet PDA with photos such as this one

Sweet Cuddles

Image: Devin Booker Instagram

Devin Booker once referred to Kendall as the "most beautiful woman" as he shared a sweet photo of her on his social media account

Most Beautiful

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall couldn't stop smiling as she posed for this adorable photo with Devin and her pet dog along with a heart emoji

Blushing in Love 

Image: Getty Images

Kendall and Devin also went on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber when the amazing foursome attended the Super Bowl together

With the Biebers

Image: Devin Booker Instagram

Devin Booker wished Kendall on her birthday last year with a photo of the duo sharing a sweet hug

Birthday Hug

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall and Devin enjoyed an Italian vacation together in September last year and this amazing photo of the duo was posted by Jenner on her Instagram

Vacation Click

