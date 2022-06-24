Heading 3
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's photos
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
There's nothing like having a late-night romantic stroll with a loved one and this photo of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker from 2021 exactly captures that
A Walk Together
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner supported Devin Booker for his NBA game and the duo even shared a loved-up moment on the basketball court last year
Romantic Kiss
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
To ring in the New Year, Kendall shared a series of photos that showcased her weekend activities and among them was also a mirror selfie with Devin
Mirror Selfie
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
This photo showcases Kendall and Devin having a fun time with their furry friend as they indulged in sweet cuddles
Furry Friend
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
Despite being private for most of their relationship, Kendall and Devin did indulge in sweet PDA with photos such as this one
Sweet Cuddles
Image: Devin Booker Instagram
Devin Booker once referred to Kendall as the "most beautiful woman" as he shared a sweet photo of her on his social media account
Most Beautiful
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall couldn't stop smiling as she posed for this adorable photo with Devin and her pet dog along with a heart emoji
Blushing in Love
Image: Getty Images
Kendall and Devin also went on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber when the amazing foursome attended the Super Bowl together
With the Biebers
Image: Devin Booker Instagram
Devin Booker wished Kendall on her birthday last year with a photo of the duo sharing a sweet hug
Birthday Hug
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall and Devin enjoyed an Italian vacation together in September last year and this amazing photo of the duo was posted by Jenner on her Instagram
Vacation Click
