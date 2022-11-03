Kendall Jenner's Dating history Surabhi RedkarNOV 03, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesNick JonasKendall Jenner and Nick Jonas reportedly had a brief fling in 2015. According to US Weekly, the duo was set up by her friend Gigi Hadid who was dating Joe Jonas at the timeImage: Getty ImagesHarry StylesKendall and the One Direction member were first linked in January 2014. In December 2015, the duo's photos also went viral as they got cosy on a yachtImage: Getty ImagesA$AP RockyA$AP Rocky and Kendall sparked romance rumours in 2016 and were even spotted hanging out together at a Coachella party and Met Gala during their alleged shortlived romanceImage: Getty ImagesBlake GriffinJenner and the Detroit Pistons point guard sparked dating rumours in September 2017. Jenner had also later told Vogue in March 2018, “I’m happy. He’s very nice”Image: Getty ImagesBen SimmonsKendall dated the Philadelphia 76ers point guard in May 2018 after his brief relationship with singer Tinashe. The duo eventually broke up in May 2019Image: Getty ImagesJenner started dating the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard in March 2016 and the couple was also seen enjoying Coachella together although their romance was shortlivedJordan ClarksonImage: Kendall Jenner InstagramDevin BookerKendall Jenner and her current boyfriend Devin Booker began dating in 2020. The couple has had a steady romance and also celebrated their first anniversary together last yearImage: Getty ImagesDating RuleNone of Kendall's boyfriends appeared on her reality show because she had a rule to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the showPDA CoupleFollowing their one-year anniversary, Kendall became more comfortable sharing her romance more in the public eye and even shared a PDA-filled moment during a gameImage: Getty ImagesImage: Kendall Jenner InstagramBrief SplitKendall and Devin recently hit the headlines for reports of their break up after attending Kourtney's wedding although the duo are now reportedly back togetherTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: David Schwimmer's Friends journeyClick Here