Kendall Jenner's
 Dating history 

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Kendall Jenner and Nick Jonas reportedly had a brief fling in 2015. According to US Weekly, the duo was set up by her friend Gigi Hadid who was dating Joe Jonas at the time

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles

Kendall and the One Direction member were first linked in January 2014. In December 2015, the duo's photos also went viral as they got cosy on a yacht

Image: Getty Images

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky and Kendall sparked romance rumours in 2016 and were
even spotted hanging out together at a Coachella party and Met Gala during their alleged shortlived romance

Image: Getty Images

Blake Griffin

Jenner and the Detroit Pistons point guard sparked dating rumours in September 2017. Jenner had also later told Vogue in March 2018, “I’m happy. He’s very nice”

Image: Getty Images

Ben Simmons

Kendall dated the Philadelphia 76ers point guard in May 2018 after his brief relationship with singer Tinashe. The duo eventually broke up in May 2019

Image: Getty Images

Jenner started dating the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard in March 2016 and the couple was also seen enjoying Coachella together although their romance was shortlived

Jordan Clarkson

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and her current boyfriend Devin Booker began dating in 2020. The couple has had a steady romance and also celebrated their first anniversary together last year

Image: Getty Images

Dating Rule

None of Kendall's boyfriends appeared on her reality show because she had a rule to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show

PDA Couple

Following their one-year anniversary, Kendall became more comfortable sharing her romance more in the public eye and even shared a PDA-filled moment during a game

Image: Getty Images

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Brief Split

Kendall and Devin recently hit the headlines for reports of their break up after attending Kourtney's wedding although the duo are now reportedly back together

