Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 03, 2024
Key details of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
It is among the most anticipated big-budget movies of 2024 starring two action heroes
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image: Akshay Kumar’s IG
The genre of the movie is action drama with AI being one of the major plots of the story
Video: Akshay Kumar’s IG
Genre
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director, is known for making films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Gunday and others
Director
Image: Ali Abbas Zafar’s IG
The movie is made on a big budget and a grand production scale. Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Ali Abbas Zafar are jointly bankrolling it
Producer
Image: Jacky Bhagnani’s IG
The action drama has an ensemble star cast. Check it out!
Star Cast
Video: Akshay Kumar’s IG
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are playing the two leading heroes in the movie
Male Leads
Image: Akshay Kumar’s IG
Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F play the female leads in the movie
Female Leads
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s IG
Malayalam Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaaran plays the main villain in BMCM
The Antagonist
Image: Prithviraj Sukumaaran’s IG
A short glimpse of the movie was released a few days back and received a thumbs up from audience
Teaser
Video: Akshay Kumar’s IG
The shooting of BMCM is officially wrapped now. It is slated to release on Eid 2024
Shooting & Release
Image: Akshay Kumar’s IG
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.