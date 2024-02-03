Heading 3

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Key details of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

It is among the most anticipated big-budget movies of 2024 starring two action heroes 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Image: Akshay Kumar’s IG

The genre of the movie is action drama with AI being one of the major plots of the story 

Video: Akshay Kumar’s IG

Genre

Ali Abbas Zafar, the director,  is known for making films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Gunday and others 

Director

Image: Ali Abbas Zafar’s IG

The movie is made on a big budget and a grand production scale. Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Ali Abbas Zafar are jointly bankrolling it 

Producer

Image: Jacky Bhagnani’s IG

The action drama has an ensemble star cast. Check it out! 

Star Cast

Video: Akshay Kumar’s IG

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are playing the two leading heroes in the movie 

Male Leads

Image: Akshay Kumar’s IG

Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F play the female leads in the movie 

Female Leads

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s IG

Malayalam Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaaran plays the main villain in BMCM 

The Antagonist

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaaran’s IG

A short glimpse of the movie was released a few days back and received a thumbs up from audience 

Teaser

Video: Akshay Kumar’s IG

The shooting of BMCM is officially wrapped now. It is slated to release on Eid 2024 

Shooting & Release

Image: Akshay Kumar’s IG

