Image: Yash Instagram
Yash and his better half, Radhika Pandit flew to an undisclosed location in July this year to spend quality time with each other.
A romantic getaway
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Here's a romantic photo of the love-stuck couple gazing into each other's eyes during the trip.
Couple goals
Image: Yash Instagram
In January 2021, the KGF star went for a holiday to Maldives with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra and Yatharv.
Maldives here we come!
Image: Yash Instagram
This picture of Yash playing with his little ones by the beach in Maldives is cuteness personified.
Sand, water, and some fun time
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash and Radhika Pandit posed for a sun-kissed selfie during their family trip to Maldives.
Sun-kissed
Image: Yash Instagram
The couple posed with their little ones during their vacation, making for a perfect family photograph.
Family time!
Image: Yash Instagram
The Sandalwood star posed with little Yatharv as they visited the Maldives aquarium.
Yatharv with dad
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
A photo of the picture-perfect couple posing by the sea during their lavish vacay in 2018.
Chilling by the waters
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash and Radhika Pandit walked hand in hand by the beach as they twinned in black during a holiday in September 2018.
The Sea and Me
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
The two twinned in white as they posed for a selfie during their visit to Silhouette island in Seychelles.
Twinning in white
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kamal Haasan and Shruti's strong bond