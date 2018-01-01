Heading 3

KGF star Yash's exotic family vacations

prachi malhotra

Nov 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash and his better half, Radhika Pandit flew to an undisclosed location in July this year to spend quality time with each other.

A romantic getaway

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Here's a romantic photo of the love-stuck couple gazing into each other's eyes during the trip.

Couple goals

Image: Yash Instagram

In January 2021, the KGF star went for a holiday to Maldives with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra and Yatharv.

Maldives here we come!

Image: Yash Instagram

This picture of Yash playing with his little ones by the beach in Maldives is cuteness personified.

Sand, water, and some fun time

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Yash and Radhika Pandit posed for a sun-kissed selfie during their family trip to Maldives.

Sun-kissed

Image: Yash Instagram

The couple posed with their little ones during their vacation, making for a perfect family photograph.

Family time!

Image: Yash Instagram

The Sandalwood star posed with little Yatharv as they visited the Maldives aquarium.

Yatharv with dad

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

A photo of the picture-perfect couple posing by the sea during their lavish vacay in 2018.

Chilling by the waters

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Yash and Radhika Pandit walked hand in hand by the beach as they twinned in black during a holiday in September 2018.

The Sea and Me

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

The two twinned in white as they posed for a selfie during their visit to Silhouette island in Seychelles.

Twinning in white

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kamal Haasan and Shruti's strong bond

Click Here