KGF star Yash's interesting facts
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Yash was born to his father who is a bus driver in the KSRTC transport service, and later in the BMTC transport service
Yash's birthname is Naveen Kumar Gowda
He made his debut with Jambada Hudugi (2007) and in 2008 he played the supporting role in Moggina Manasu, for which he received well acclaim
Apart from being an actor, Yash also crooned two songs 'Annthamma' in his movie and 'Annange Love Angle' for Masterpiece
With the KGF release in 2018, Yash's fan following emerged tremendously and he became the highest-paid actor in Kannada cinema
Yash now charges Rs 15 crore for a film and despite that, his father has not given up the profession of driving his bus
Yash met his wife Radhika Pandit on the set of his first series, Nanda Gokula. They worked together on several movies together. They kept their relationship a secret for a long time
Yash married Radhika Pandit in 2016. The couple is the parents of two adorable children, a daughter named Ayra and a son Yarthav
Yash also founded an organization to help the poor. The couple named it as Yasho Marga Foundation and almost donated 5 crores for clean water, food and etc
Yash was actively involved in politics. He campaigned for
BJP in 2018
