KGF star Yash's interesting facts 

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash was born to his father who is a bus driver in the KSRTC transport service, and later in the BMTC transport service

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash's birthname is Naveen Kumar Gowda

Image: Yash Instagram

He made his debut with Jambada Hudugi (2007) and in 2008 he played the supporting role in Moggina Manasu, for which he received well acclaim

Image: Yash Instagram

Apart from being an actor, Yash also crooned two songs 'Annthamma' in his movie and 'Annange Love Angle' for Masterpiece

Image: Yash Instagram

With the KGF release in 2018, Yash's fan following emerged tremendously and he became the highest-paid actor in Kannada cinema

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash now charges Rs 15 crore for a film and despite that, his father has not given up the profession of driving his bus

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash met his wife Radhika Pandit on the set of his first series, Nanda Gokula. They worked together on several movies together. They kept their relationship a secret for a long time

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash married Radhika Pandit in 2016. The couple is the parents of two adorable children, a daughter named Ayra and a son Yarthav

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash also founded an organization to help the poor. The couple named it as Yasho Marga Foundation and almost donated 5 crores for clean water, food and etc

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash was actively involved in politics. He campaigned for
BJP in 2018

