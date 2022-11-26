Heading 3

KGF star Yash's whopping net worth

Priyanka Goud

Nov 26, 2022

Image: Yash Instagram

Kannada star Naveen Kumar, known by his stage name as Yash, is one of the most popular actors in the South. With just one film, KGF, he rose to fame all over the world.

The superstar

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash is a true example of self-made star, he started with just Rs.100 in his pocket and today earns millions. 

Rags to riches

Image: Yash Instagram

The actor possesses the most expensive things, goes on exotic holidays, has a luxurious home and whatnot. 

Highest paid actor

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash is among the highest-paid actors today in the South film industry and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 7 million

Whopping net worth

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash bought a luxurious duplex house of Rs 6 crore in Bangalore and lives with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra and Yarthav.

Lavish home

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash owns a fleet of high-end and fancy cars in his garage. Range Rover Evoque is the biggest automobile possession of the star.

Fancy cars

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash also owns several other luxury cars like Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh, BMW 520D worth Rs 70 lakh, and Pajero Sports worth Rs 40 lakh.

Love for automobiles

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash charges around Rs 60 lakh for brand endorsements. He features in advertisements like Gucci Perfume and cooking oil with his wife.

Brand endorsements

Image: Yash Instagram

Reportedly, the actor was given a pay cheque of Rs 30 crore for the KGF Chapter 2. 

KGF pay cheque

Image: Yash Instagram

Movies, songs, endorsements and other investments are other sources of actor Yash's income.

Source of incomes

