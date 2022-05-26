Television
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 26, 2022
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame is all set to enter the stunt reality show
Shivangi Joshi
Best known for her role in daily soap,Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi has also been confirmed as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is her first ever reality show
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Faisal Shaikh
Image source- Faisal Shaikh Instagram
Internet sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is also part of the season. He shared that he is ready for thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season
Sriti Jha
Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Sriti Jha will be seen performing stunts on the show. She She has earlier participated in reality shows such as Kaho Na Yaar Hai and Meethi Choori Number One
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Rajiv Adatia
Image source- Rajiv Adatia Instagram
Rajiv Adatia, who made wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15 last year, has also been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
She became popular with her stint in Ace of Space, and she shared that she us all set to go an extra mile for the show
Chetna Pande
Image source- Chetna Pande Instagram
Ace choreographer and dancer Tushar Kalia, who has participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, will be seen on the show. He got his big break with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and has choreographed Half Girlfriend, War, The Zoya Factor Junglee, etc
Tushar Kalia
Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram
Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes is one of the contestants of the show. She is a fitness enthusiast and adventure lover, which makes her a perfect fit for the show
Erica Fernandes
Image source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
Pratik Sehajpal is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He has also done reality shows like Roadies, Bigg Boss OTT, and was runner up of Bigg Boss 15
Pratik Sehajpal
Image source- Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Popular choreographer, Nishant Bhat was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where he shared strong friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Now he will be performing stunts on the show
Nishant Bhat
Image source- Nishant Bhat Instagram
Stand up comedian, Munawar Faruqui has built a strong fan base after doing reality shows. He is now going to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Munawar Faruqui
Image source- Munawar Faruqui Instagram
Popular model and actress, Erika Packard will be seen making her entry in the show. She has worked on numerous ad campaign with several celebs. It will be her first reality show
Erika Packard
Image source- Erika Packard Instagram
Kanika rose to fame with the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and now she will be seen in the new season of the adventure-based show
Kanika Mann
Image source- Kanika Mann Instagram
Anupamaa fame actress Aneri has been part of numerous shows including Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, and others
Aneri Vajani
Image source- Aneri Vajani Instagram
