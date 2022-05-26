Television

Arushi Srivastava

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 26, 2022

Heading 3

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Rubina Dilaik

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame is all set to enter the stunt reality show

Shivangi Joshi

Best known for her role in daily soap,Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi has also been confirmed as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is her first ever reality show

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Faisal Shaikh

Image source- Faisal Shaikh Instagram

Internet sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is also part of the season. He shared that he is ready for thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Sriti Jha will be seen performing stunts on the show. She She has earlier participated in reality shows such as Kaho Na Yaar Hai and Meethi Choori Number One

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Rajiv Adatia

Image source- Rajiv Adatia Instagram

Rajiv Adatia, who made wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15 last year, has also been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

She became popular with her stint in Ace of Space, and she shared that she us all set to go an extra mile for the show

Chetna Pande

Image source- Chetna Pande Instagram

Ace choreographer and dancer Tushar Kalia, who has participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, will be seen on the show. He got his big break with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and has choreographed Half Girlfriend, War, The Zoya Factor Junglee, etc

Tushar Kalia

Image source- Tushar Kalia Instagram

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes is one of the contestants of the show. She is a fitness enthusiast and adventure lover, which makes her a perfect fit for the show

Erica Fernandes

Image source- Erica Fernandes Instagram

Pratik Sehajpal is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He has also done reality shows like Roadies, Bigg Boss OTT, and was runner up of Bigg Boss 15

Pratik Sehajpal

Image source- Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Popular choreographer, Nishant Bhat was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where he shared strong friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Now he will be performing stunts on the show

Nishant Bhat

Image source- Nishant Bhat Instagram

Stand up comedian, Munawar Faruqui has built a strong fan base after doing reality shows. He is now going to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Munawar Faruqui

Image source- Munawar Faruqui Instagram

Popular model and actress, Erika Packard will be seen making her entry in the show. She has worked on numerous ad campaign with several celebs. It will be her first reality show

Erika Packard

Image source- Erika Packard Instagram

Kanika rose to fame with the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and now she will be seen in the new season of the adventure-based show

Kanika Mann

Image source- Kanika Mann Instagram

Anupamaa fame actress Aneri has been part of numerous shows including Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, and others

Aneri Vajani

Image source- Aneri Vajani Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kareena Kapoor’s grand parties

Click Here