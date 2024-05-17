Heading 3

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Confirmed Names

Excited to return to TV, Shilpa Shinde is all set for some daring adventures in KKK 14, ready to face challenges

Shilpa Shinde

Image source- shilpa_shinde_official

The famous Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz is joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for some thrilling action-packed challenges, making fans all excited

Asim Riaz

Image source- asimriaz77.official

Making headlines about this breakup, Samarth Jurel is gearing up for some adventure in KKK14, set to face challenges coming his way

Samarth Jurel

Image source- samarthjurel

The unexpected comeback of Sumona Chakravarti in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is making fans thrilled to see her return to screen

Sumona Chakravarti

Image source- sumonachakravarti

Known for her TV roles, Aditi Sharma is now joining KKK 14 to tackle some exciting challenges

Aditi Sharma

Image source- officialaditisharma

From Choti Sarrdaarni to KKK 14, Nimrit Kaur is head-on to face her fears, and pushing her limits

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Image source- nimritahluwalia

One of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar is now again set to show his strengths in KKK 14

Image source- aebyborntoshine

Abhishek Kumar

Known for his role in Imlie, Gashmeer Mahajani is now gearing up for some daring challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Image source- mahajani.gashmeer

Gashmeer Mahajani

The Rabb Se Hai Dua actor is entering KKK 14 for some thrilling stunts and adventures 

 Karanvir Sharma

Image source- karanvirsharma

Known for her fitness, Krishna Shroff is all set to bring the heat with her performance in KKK 14

Krishna Shroff

Image source- kishushroff

Karan Veer Mehra is prepping for his full-of-energy performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, leaving fans all excited

Karan Veer Mehra

Image source- karanveermehra

Famous for her role in Nazar, Niyati Fatnani is all set to challenge her fear in KKK 14

niyati Fatnani

Image source- niyatifatnani

Aashish Mehrotra- known for his role as Toshu in Anupamaa is ready to start his new journey with KKK 14, performing some chills-giving stunts

Aashish Mehrotra

Image source- kedaraashish

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant- Shalin Bhanot is now gearing up for the adventure reality show KKK 14

Shalin Bhanot

Image source- shalinbhanot

