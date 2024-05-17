Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
may 17, 2024
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Confirmed Names
Excited to return to TV, Shilpa Shinde is all set for some daring adventures in KKK 14, ready to face challenges
Shilpa Shinde
Image source- shilpa_shinde_official
The famous Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz is joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for some thrilling action-packed challenges, making fans all excited
Asim Riaz
Image source- asimriaz77.official
Making headlines about this breakup, Samarth Jurel is gearing up for some adventure in KKK14, set to face challenges coming his way
Samarth Jurel
Image source- samarthjurel
The unexpected comeback of Sumona Chakravarti in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is making fans thrilled to see her return to screen
Sumona Chakravarti
Image source- sumonachakravarti
Known for her TV roles, Aditi Sharma is now joining KKK 14 to tackle some exciting challenges
Aditi Sharma
Image source- officialaditisharma
From Choti Sarrdaarni to KKK 14, Nimrit Kaur is head-on to face her fears, and pushing her limits
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Image source- nimritahluwalia
One of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar is now again set to show his strengths in KKK 14
Image source- aebyborntoshine
Abhishek Kumar
Known for his role in Imlie, Gashmeer Mahajani is now gearing up for some daring challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14
Image source- mahajani.gashmeer
Gashmeer Mahajani
The Rabb Se Hai Dua actor is entering KKK 14 for some thrilling stunts and adventures
Karanvir Sharma
Image source- karanvirsharma
Known for her fitness, Krishna Shroff is all set to bring the heat with her performance in KKK 14
Krishna Shroff
Image source- kishushroff
Karan Veer Mehra is prepping for his full-of-energy performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, leaving fans all excited
Karan Veer Mehra
Image source- karanveermehra
Famous for her role in Nazar, Niyati Fatnani is all set to challenge her fear in KKK 14
niyati Fatnani
Image source- niyatifatnani
Aashish Mehrotra- known for his role as Toshu in Anupamaa is ready to start his new journey with KKK 14, performing some chills-giving stunts
Aashish Mehrotra
Image source- kedaraashish
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant- Shalin Bhanot is now gearing up for the adventure reality show KKK 14
Shalin Bhanot
Image source- shalinbhanot
