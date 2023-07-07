Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
July 07, 2023
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Fan fav contestants
The Bigg Boss 15 winner is known for her fearless performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Though her journey was short, it was a treat to the viewers
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Tejassswi Praksh’s Instagram
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame stunned her fans with her fabulous performance in season 11! She was the runner-up of the season
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 participant impressed her fans and her fellow contestants with her dedication
Shivangi Joshi
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Tushar Kalia is an amazing dancer. His flexibility and agility supported him to grab the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy
Tushar Kalia
Image: Tushar Kalia’s Instagram
Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 runner-up pleased the audience with her commendable and consistent performance
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla has not only won Bigg Boss 13 but also the 7th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi
Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram
The Kasautii Zindagii fame is appreciated for her strong performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11
Shweta Tiwari
Image: Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
Karishma Tanna bagged the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 trophy with her fierce performance throughout the season
Karishma Tanna
Image: Karishma Tanna’s Instagram
Faisal Shaikh
Image: Faisal Shaikh’s Instagram
Mr. Faisu is an Internet sensation! His performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 pleased his fans immensely
Anushka Sen was the youngest participant and created a soft spot in the hearts of the audience and the host in season 11
Anushka Sen
Image: Anushka Sen’s Instagram
