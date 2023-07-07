Heading 3

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Fan fav contestants 

The Bigg Boss 15 winner is known for her fearless performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Though her journey was short, it was a treat to the viewers 

Tejasswi Prakash 

Image: Tejassswi Praksh’s Instagram 

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame stunned her fans with her fabulous performance in season 11! She was the runner-up of the season 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 participant impressed her fans and her fellow contestants with her dedication 

Shivangi Joshi 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Tushar Kalia is an amazing dancer. His flexibility and agility supported him to grab the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy 

Tushar Kalia 

Image: Tushar Kalia’s Instagram 

Hina Khan 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 runner-up pleased the audience with her commendable and consistent performance 

Sidharth Shukla 

Sidharth Shukla has not only won Bigg Boss 13 but also the 7th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 

Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram 

The Kasautii Zindagii fame is appreciated for her strong performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 

Shweta Tiwari

Image: Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram 

Karishma Tanna bagged the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 trophy with her fierce performance throughout the season 

Karishma Tanna 

Image: Karishma Tanna’s Instagram 

 Faisal Shaikh 

Image: Faisal Shaikh’s Instagram 

Mr. Faisu is an Internet sensation! His performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 pleased his fans immensely 

Anushka Sen was the youngest participant and created a soft spot in the hearts of the audience and the host in season 11 

Anushka Sen 

Image: Anushka Sen’s Instagram 

