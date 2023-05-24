mAY 24, 2023
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Past winners
Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure reality show where contestants perform daredevil stunts to win the trophy
Image : Nethra Raghuraman’s Instagram
Nethra Raghuraman hails from Tamil Nadu and is an actor and model who won the 1st season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which was hosted by Akshay Kumar
Nethra Raghuraman
Image : Kiss Nuka’s Instagram
Anushka is a well-known vocalist and has also appeared in several reality shows and has won the 2nd season of the show
Anushka Manchanda
Image : Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram
The actor who is well known for his role as Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya won season 3 of the show
Shabir Ahluwalia
Image : Aarti Chabria’s Instagram
Aarti won the KKK season 4 in 2011 and has appeared in films like Heyy Baby and Shootout at Lokhandwala
Aarti Chabria
Image : Rajniesh Duggall’s Instagram
Rajniesh , well known for representing India at the Mr.International pageant won season 5 of KKK in 2014 hosted by Rohit Shetty
Rajniesh Duggall
Image : Ashish Chowdhry’s Instagram
Ashish, well known for his role in Beyhadh 2 has also appeared in films like Dhamaal, won season 6 of the show
Ashish Chowdhry
Image: Late Sidharth Shukla's Instagram
The well-known face from Balika Vadhu won season 7 and also went on to win Bigg Boss season 13
Sidharth Shukla
Image : Shantanu Maheshwari’s Instagram
The popular actor and dancer won season 8 of the show and made his Bollywood debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi
Shantanu Maheshwari
Image : Punit Pathak’s Instagram
Choreographer-judge Punit Pathak lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9
Punit Pathak
Image : Karishma Tanna’s Instagram
Karishma Tanna won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10
Karishma Tanna
Image : Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram
The Naagin actor emerged as the winner of season 11 of the show
Arjun Bijlani
Image : Tushar Kalia’s Instagram
Choreographer-judge Tushar Kalia impressed everyone with his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and was announced as the winner
Tushar Kalia
Image : Ruhi Chaturvedi’s Instagram
The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi13 has already begun in Cape Town, and 14 contestants are a part of this season
Season 13
