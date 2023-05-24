mAY 24, 2023

Heading 3

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Past winners

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure reality show where contestants perform daredevil stunts to win the trophy

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Image - Rohit Shetty’s Instagram

Image : Nethra Raghuraman’s Instagram

Nethra Raghuraman hails from Tamil Nadu and is an actor and model who won the 1st season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which was hosted by Akshay Kumar

Nethra Raghuraman

Image : Kiss Nuka’s Instagram

Anushka is a well-known vocalist and has also appeared in several reality shows and has won the 2nd season of the show

Anushka Manchanda

Image : Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram

The actor who is well known for his role as Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya won season 3 of the show

Shabir Ahluwalia

Image : Aarti Chabria’s Instagram

Aarti won the KKK season 4 in 2011 and has appeared in films like Heyy Baby and Shootout at Lokhandwala

Aarti Chabria

Image : Rajniesh Duggall’s Instagram

Rajniesh , well known for representing India at the Mr.International pageant won season 5 of KKK in 2014 hosted by Rohit Shetty

Rajniesh Duggall

Image : Ashish Chowdhry’s Instagram

Ashish, well known for his role in Beyhadh 2 has also appeared in films like Dhamaal, won season 6 of the show

Ashish Chowdhry

Image: Late Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

The well-known face from Balika Vadhu won season 7 and also went on to win Bigg Boss season 13

Sidharth Shukla

Image : Shantanu Maheshwari’s Instagram

The popular actor and dancer won season 8 of the show and made his Bollywood debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shantanu Maheshwari

Image : Punit Pathak’s Instagram

Choreographer-judge Punit Pathak lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 

Punit Pathak

Image : Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

Karishma Tanna won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 

Karishma Tanna

Image : Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram

The Naagin actor emerged as the winner of season 11 of the show

Arjun Bijlani

Image : Tushar Kalia’s Instagram

Choreographer-judge Tushar Kalia impressed everyone with his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and was announced as the winner

Tushar Kalia

Image : Ruhi Chaturvedi’s Instagram

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi13 has already begun in Cape Town, and 14 contestants are a part of this season

Season 13

