Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom's history
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 29, 2022
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom had a whirlwind romance and the duo tied the knot within one month of dating and got married in 2009
Marriage
During the course of their relationship, Lamar Odom appeared on Keeping It Up With the Kardashians, the duo also got married in the episode seen on Season 4
KUWTK
The downfall of Khloe and Lamar's marriage began with his substance abuse addiction and also his extramarital affairs which eventually forced Khloe to file for divorce
Substance Abuse
Initially, Khloe stayed strong by Lamar's side amid his addiction struggle and spoke about the same saying, "Every day is different. We take every day as it comes"
Lamar's Recovery
Lamar Odom reacted to Khloe Kardashian's breakup with Tristan Thompson and called him "corny" for hurting her
Tristan Thompson
Amid Khloe and Tristan's split following the paternity scandal, it was reported that Lamar wanted a second chance with Khloe as he doesn’t think Tristan deserves Khloe
Second Chance
After it was recently announced that Tristan and Khloe are expecting their second baby via surrogacy, Lamar commented, "She could have hollered at me for that"
Baby No 2
Lamar Odom told fellow Celebrity Big Brother candidate Todrick Hall that he misses Khloe and also said, "I miss their family tremendously."
The Family
Khloe Kardashian called her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson "childish" after the duo indulged in an Instagram banter over her
Childish
Lamar Odom once stated that he will never forget Khloe Kardashian and called it a "blessing" just to be in her presence
Never Forget Her
