Itisha Arya

May 12, 2022

Khloe Kardashian & True: Twinning moments

Dior duo

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

"Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloé captioned a May 2021 pic of the patterned pair

Mom Khloe and her sweet baby girl love matching in jammies

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Twinning pajamas

The glamorous besties rang in 2021 with sparkly dresses and positive vibes

Party time

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Looks like Zebra two-pieces were on the packing list for a gorgeous beach getaway

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Striped bikinis

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe and True wore matching Burberry swimsuits and looked cute as ever

Matching during vacation

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé and True snuggle up in matching silk pajamas

Jamming

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The mother-daughter duo struck gold when they wore matching metallic dresses to the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve party

All that glitters

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

We wouldn't mind if there were 101 True-matians running around

Halloween look

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé and True even manage to match their swimsuits

Matching swimsuits

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Here they are wearing matching leopard suits while on vacation with Kim Kardashian and her kids

Roar

