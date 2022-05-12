Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 12, 2022
Khloe Kardashian & True: Twinning moments
Dior duo
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
"Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloé captioned a May 2021 pic of the patterned pair
Mom Khloe and her sweet baby girl love matching in jammies
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Twinning pajamas
The glamorous besties rang in 2021 with sparkly dresses and positive vibes
Party time
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Looks like Zebra two-pieces were on the packing list for a gorgeous beach getaway
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Striped bikinis
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloe and True wore matching Burberry swimsuits and looked cute as ever
Matching during vacation
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloé and True snuggle up in matching silk pajamas
Jamming
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
The mother-daughter duo struck gold when they wore matching metallic dresses to the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve party
All that glitters
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
We wouldn't mind if there were 101 True-matians running around
Halloween look
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloé and True even manage to match their swimsuits
Matching swimsuits
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Here they are wearing matching leopard suits while on vacation with Kim Kardashian and her kids
Roar
