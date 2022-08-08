Heading 3

Khloe Kardashian's quotes on motherhood

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian once called being a mother "complete bliss" and said watching her daughter True happy can get her through anything

Complete Bliss

Image: Getty Images

Khloe once mentioned in her mom Kris Jenner's birthday tribute, "My greatest wish is to grow up and be as fantastic as a mother as you have been to us!"

Greatest Wish

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian spoke about wanting a family after Lamar Odom divorce and said, "I want to have kids and maybe to be remarried one day."

Family

Image: Getty Images 

Khloe spoke about starting a family with Tristan and said on KUWTK, "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely."

Tristan Thompson

Image: Getty Images

Khloe spoke about the right timing to embrace motherhood and said, "God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so", via Ellen show

Feeling Comfortable

Image: Getty Images

Khloe spoke about not freaking out about giving birth and said, "Women were made to do this! It’s a very natural experience."

Giving Birth

Image: Getty Images

Khloe also spoke about her challenges of breastfeeding on Twitter and said, "It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly."

Breastfeeding

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe spoke about prioritizing her daughter True and called it a "non negotiable" while speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine

Priority

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe spoke about educating her daughter on racial identity and said, "I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom."

Doing her best

Image: Getty Images

Khloe spoke about parenthood on the View interview and said, "You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life."

Parenthood

