Khloe Kardashian's relationship quotes
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 27, 2022
Khloe Kardashian once told People in an interview, "I don’t believe love is fickle. I believe when you love someone, you are allowed to love from afar."
Love from afar
Khloe in an episode of The Kardashians said, "They say you never love the same way twice. You're trained to just love people differently."
Loving Differently
Khloe has always remained positive about her love life and said on The Kardashians, "One day I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have."
Fairytale
Khloe revealed why she believes in second chances saying, "I believe in second, third and fourth chances for everyone. I want someone to give me the same grace I am giving them."
Second Chances
Khloe once told People in an interview, "I do like to put my relationships as a priority, and I really try to make that work."
Priority
Khloe spoke about being honest in love and said, "With love, you don’t mislead or play around, so if you’re not perfectly clear, just be honest about it", via People
No Games
Khloe spoke about marriage saying, “When you genuinely feel like that was the right relationship, you’re supposed to give it all you can. That’s what marriage is about.”
On Marriage
Khloe told Ellen about the challenges of co-parenting saying, "You put your kids first. And it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off and they’re happy, beautiful, flourishing children.”
Co-parenting
Khloe revealed how she is a fierce lover saying, "I love hard, I love who I love, and I don’t make any qualms about it."
About Love
Khloe spoke about being forgiving in relationships and told Jay Shetty, "I think we all make mistakes, we are humans."
Forgiving
