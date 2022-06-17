Heading 3

Khloe Kardashian's romance history

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Khloe and Rashad McCants dated in 2009. The Good American founder also spoke about him during an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami

Rashad McCants

Image: Getty Images

Khloe married former Lakers player Lamar Odom in September 2009, just one month after they met. The couple eventually split in 2013

Lamar Odom

Image: Getty Images

Khloe and Tristan met in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, daughter True in 2018. The duo split in 2019, but got back together in 2020, although eventually split again in 2021

Tristan Thompson

Image: Getty Images

Khloe briefly dated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, although their romance reportedly didn't last very long in 2009

Derrick Ward

Image: Getty Images

After divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe sparked romance rumours with the baseball star Matt Kemp as the duo were spotted hanging out together often in December 2013

Matt Kemp

Image: Getty Images

Khloe dated French Montana between 2013 and 2014, although reports suggested that their romance ended in December 2014

French Montana

Image: Getty Images

Khloe met the basketball player at Kanye West’s birthday party in 2015 and hit it off with Harden, although their relationship lasted for a short while

James Harden

Image: Getty Images

Khloe was spotted on a date with NBA player Rick Fox in Los Angeles and reports suggest the duo had a very brief romance

Rich Fox

Image: Getty Images

Kardashian was also linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. in June 2016, although it's not clear if the duo ever dated

Odell Beckham Jr.

Image: Getty Images

In July 2016, rumours suggested that Khloe was dating Trey Songz. They sparked romance rumours after being spotted together on her 32nd birthday party at Dave & Busters

Trey Songz

