Heading 3
Khloe Kardashian's romance history
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Khloe and Rashad McCants dated in 2009. The Good American founder also spoke about him during an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami
Rashad McCants
Image: Getty Images
Khloe married former Lakers player Lamar Odom in September 2009, just one month after they met. The couple eventually split in 2013
Lamar Odom
Image: Getty Images
Khloe and Tristan met in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, daughter True in 2018. The duo split in 2019, but got back together in 2020, although eventually split again in 2021
Tristan Thompson
Image: Getty Images
Khloe briefly dated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, although their romance reportedly didn't last very long in 2009
Derrick Ward
Image: Getty Images
After divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe sparked romance rumours with the baseball star Matt Kemp as the duo were spotted hanging out together often in December 2013
Matt Kemp
Image: Getty Images
Khloe dated French Montana between 2013 and 2014, although reports suggested that their romance ended in December 2014
French Montana
Image: Getty Images
Khloe met the basketball player at Kanye West’s birthday party in 2015 and hit it off with Harden, although their relationship lasted for a short while
James Harden
Image: Getty Images
Khloe was spotted on a date with NBA player Rick Fox in Los Angeles and reports suggest the duo had a very brief romance
Rich Fox
Image: Getty Images
Kardashian was also linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. in June 2016, although it's not clear if the duo ever dated
Odell Beckham Jr.
Image: Getty Images
In July 2016, rumours suggested that Khloe was dating Trey Songz. They sparked romance rumours after being spotted together on her 32nd birthday party at Dave & Busters
Trey Songz
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Big reveals