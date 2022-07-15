Heading 3

Khloe & Tristan's 2nd baby: All we know

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating each other in 2016 and following the same had an on-and-off relationship which eventually concluded in  2022

Relationship

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson in April 2018

True Thompson

Image: Getty Images

Despite going through ups and downs in between with Tristan, Khloe was reportedly hoping to give daughter True a sibling in December 2018

More Kids

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian's reps confirmed in July 2022 that the ex-couple are expecting their second child together via surrogate

Second Baby

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

It was also revealed that while Khloe and Tristan are all set to welcome their second baby, the duo is not together and will continue to be co-parents

Not Together

Image: Getty Images

The baby announcement left fans confused since Khloe and Tristan have split but reports suggest that it was conceived before Tristan's paternity suit news broke

Paternity Suit

Image: Getty Images

Khloe was seen considering surrogacy for her second baby with Tristan Thompson on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that released in March 2021

KUWTK

Image: Getty Images

Khloe said she second-guessed if surrogacy was going to work for her and during a May 2021 KUWTK episode after an “overwhelming” conversation with a surrogate therapist

Second Guessing

Image: Tristan Thompson Instagram

Apart from their new baby, Tristan is also a father to three children that he has welcomed with Jordan Craig, Khloe Kardashian and Maralee Nichols

Thompson's Kids

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian opted for surrogacy for her second baby since due to her “high risk” of potentially miscarrying as told by her in an exchange with Kim during KUWTK

Surrogacy

