Khloe & Tristan's 2nd baby: All we know
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating each other in 2016 and following the same had an on-and-off relationship which eventually concluded in 2022
Relationship
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson in April 2018
True Thompson
Image: Getty Images
Despite going through ups and downs in between with Tristan, Khloe was reportedly hoping to give daughter True a sibling in December 2018
More Kids
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian's reps confirmed in July 2022 that the ex-couple are expecting their second child together via surrogate
Second Baby
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
It was also revealed that while Khloe and Tristan are all set to welcome their second baby, the duo is not together and will continue to be co-parents
Not Together
Image: Getty Images
The baby announcement left fans confused since Khloe and Tristan have split but reports suggest that it was conceived before Tristan's paternity suit news broke
Paternity Suit
Image: Getty Images
Khloe was seen considering surrogacy for her second baby with Tristan Thompson on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that released in March 2021
KUWTK
Image: Getty Images
Khloe said she second-guessed if surrogacy was going to work for her and during a May 2021 KUWTK episode after an “overwhelming” conversation with a surrogate therapist
Second Guessing
Image: Tristan Thompson Instagram
Apart from their new baby, Tristan is also a father to three children that he has welcomed with Jordan Craig, Khloe Kardashian and Maralee Nichols
Thompson's Kids
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian opted for surrogacy for her second baby since due to her “high risk” of potentially miscarrying as told by her in an exchange with Kim during KUWTK
Surrogacy
