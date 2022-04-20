Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
APR 21, 2022
Heading 3
Khushi Kapoor: An emerging fashionista
Criss & Cross
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor is an emerging Gen-Z fashionista. Check out the star kid carrying off this yellow co-ord set with a criss-cross tie detailing on the crop top and trousers
Acing the Y2K aesthetic
Video: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Here, the star kid has nailed the Y2K aesthetic by pairing a white ribbed cropped top with a high-waisted purple and black checked A-line mini skirt
Khushi soars the temperature in a brown bodycon dress with a front slit. The back handbag adds a contrasting pop of colour
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
In a brown bodycon
For her beach day in Dubai, Khushi wore a beige and brown checked bralette with a high-waited denim shorts. The matching bucket hat made her look all-the more adorable
Beach vibe
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For her birthday, the star kid decided to keep it chic and classic in a baby pink corset dress. She paired the noodle-strap midi dress with a pair of transparent heels
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Baby pink corset dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor transforms from a pink dress to pink lehenga and still looks stunning. She carries off the Manish Malhotra off-shoulder lehenga with balloon sleeves with panache
Pink lehenga
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Here, we see Khushi looking drop-dead gorgeous in another ethnic wear, a golden and yellow lehenga. The glowy makeup has accentuated her look even further
Dazzling in yellow
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi dons this lavender-coloured kurta and pyjama set with style. She opted for a subtle and minimal makeup look to go with this outfit, while she left her hair open
In traditional
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram doning this pretty printed dress. This outfit is not only casual, but also effortlessly chic
In an adorable dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Here is Khushi Kapoor taking the glam quotient several notches higher as she styles a red swimsuit with a pair of faux leather pants in the same colour
Swimsuit with faux leather
