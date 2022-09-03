Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor's breathtaking wardrobe

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actor looked stunning in a yellow criss-cross co-ord set. She kept her accessories minimal

Hello in yellow

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi’s wardrobe is full of pleated K-drama-inspired skirts. Here, she has paired her purple skirt with a pastel crop top

Miss Fashionista

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She raised the temperature in brown bodycon attire. The black handbag added a contrast to the monochrome look

Chic & Stylish

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She’s the queen of acing Y2K aesthetic. She opted for a purple sweater, and white mini skirt, and added some bling with OTT sandals

Y2K done right

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Her beach fashion always remains on point and we love how she matched her bikini top with her hat and completed her look with black shorts

Beach baby

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looks charming in this laid-back yet fashionable look with a head accessory

What a poser

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Princess, for real

She looked pretty in a pink satin dress with a corset top. This overall look is worth stealing

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

We love the detailing of this floral dress, approved by Khushi

Oh-so-pretty

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

There is nothing to not like about this outfit as it has bling, cuts, charm!

Say yes to dress

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid’s wardrobe is full of trendy attires and this black number is one such proof

Bewitching in black

