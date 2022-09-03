Heading 3
Khushi Kapoor's breathtaking wardrobe
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actor looked stunning in a yellow criss-cross co-ord set. She kept her accessories minimal
Hello in yellow
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi’s wardrobe is full of pleated K-drama-inspired skirts. Here, she has paired her purple skirt with a pastel crop top
Miss Fashionista
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She raised the temperature in brown bodycon attire. The black handbag added a contrast to the monochrome look
Chic & Stylish
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She’s the queen of acing Y2K aesthetic. She opted for a purple sweater, and white mini skirt, and added some bling with OTT sandals
Y2K done right
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her beach fashion always remains on point and we love how she matched her bikini top with her hat and completed her look with black shorts
Beach baby
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looks charming in this laid-back yet fashionable look with a head accessory
What a poser
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Princess, for real
She looked pretty in a pink satin dress with a corset top. This overall look is worth stealing
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
We love the detailing of this floral dress, approved by Khushi
Oh-so-pretty
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
There is nothing to not like about this outfit as it has bling, cuts, charm!
Say yes to dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid’s wardrobe is full of trendy attires and this black number is one such proof
Bewitching in black
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s off-duty style