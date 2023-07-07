Heading 3
Khushi Kapoor's educational qualifications
Khushi Kapoor is an upcoming Indian actress
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, who is a film producer
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Family Background
Khushi completed her schooling from the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School
School
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi later went to London to pursue higher studies
Higher education
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
College Life
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
It is said that she completed her Bachelor's degree from London University
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Skills
Khushi, being the daughter of a great actor, learnt the skills from London Film School
Khushi is a gorgeous diva and shells out major fashion goals
Diva
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi is a well-known personality and has 1 Million followers on Instagram
Social Media
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Sibling
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
The star hails from a Filmy Family and is close to her sibling Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar releasing on Netflix soon
Workfront
