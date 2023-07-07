Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

entertainment

JULY 07, 2023

Khushi Kapoor's educational qualifications 

Khushi Kapoor is an upcoming Indian actress

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, who is a film producer

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Family Background

Khushi completed her schooling from the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School

School

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi later went to London to pursue higher studies

Higher education

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

College Life

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

It is said that she completed her Bachelor's degree from London University

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Skills

Khushi, being the daughter of a great actor, learnt the skills from London Film School

Khushi is a gorgeous diva and shells out major fashion goals

Diva

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi is a well-known personality and has 1 Million followers on Instagram 

Social Media

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Sibling

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

The star hails from a Filmy Family and is close to her sibling Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar releasing on Netflix soon

Workfront

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here