Kiara Advani in easy breezy outfits

Pinkvilla Desk

AUGUST 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara opted for a comfy white-coloured maxi dress and completed the look with a brown-coloured bag

Beauty in white

Image: Pinkvilla

She made a statement in a white-coloured front tie top and a front slit yellow coloured skirt

Stylish in skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara looked beautiful in a pink coloured suit with light coloured palazzo

Comfy in palazzo suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara dished out perfect summer vibes as she wore a blue-coloured shirt dress with pink and white sneakers

Perfect summer dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral print

She flaunted her love for floral print as she wore a white-coloured frilled off-shoulder dress

Image: Pinkvilla

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress opted for a white coloured noodle strap ruffle top which she had paired with matching pants

Comfort meets style

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara appeared to be an ultimate style icon in her black-coloured top with a co-ord skirt. She completed the look with a black and white handbag

Co-ord outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara was a sight to behold in a blue coloured off-shoulder dress with floral print

Blue is her colour

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara slayed in a black mini dress with a floral print

Mini dress

Photo: Pinkvilla

Kiara opted for a chic look for a blue-coloured noodle strap tulle dress

Chic look

