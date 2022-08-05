Heading 3
Kiara Advani in easy breezy outfits
Pinkvilla Desk
AUGUST 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara opted for a comfy white-coloured maxi dress and completed the look with a brown-coloured bag
Beauty in white
Image: Pinkvilla
She made a statement in a white-coloured front tie top and a front slit yellow coloured skirt
Stylish in skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara looked beautiful in a pink coloured suit with light coloured palazzo
Comfy in palazzo suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara dished out perfect summer vibes as she wore a blue-coloured shirt dress with pink and white sneakers
Perfect summer dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral print
She flaunted her love for floral print as she wore a white-coloured frilled off-shoulder dress
Image: Pinkvilla
The JugJugg Jeeyo actress opted for a white coloured noodle strap ruffle top which she had paired with matching pants
Comfort meets style
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara appeared to be an ultimate style icon in her black-coloured top with a co-ord skirt. She completed the look with a black and white handbag
Co-ord outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara was a sight to behold in a blue coloured off-shoulder dress with floral print
Blue is her colour
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara slayed in a black mini dress with a floral print
Mini dress
Photo: Pinkvilla
Kiara opted for a chic look for a blue-coloured noodle strap tulle dress
Chic look
