Heading 3
Kiara Advani is a true-blue water baby
Sneha Hiro
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sunkissed
Kiara dropped this gorgeous picture from the Maldives while chilling in a pool on a bright sunny day. Interestingly, the picture was taken by Sidharth Malhotra
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Beach day
Kiara took over the beach in style as she donned a white bikini with cool sunnies. She looks like a free bird in this video!
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Yellove'
Kiara flaunted her perfectly toned beach body in a yellow bikini before stepping into the pool
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Pretty in pink
Throwback to Kiara's secret Maldivian trip with Sid! The actress stunned in a pink swimsuit teamed with golden hoop earrings
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Seas the day
In this one, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress is seen enjoying scuba diving. She looked like an absolute stunner in a neon bikini
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Pool ready
Kiara was caught in a candid moment while enjoying a scenic view by the pool
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Living in the moment
In this one, Kiara is seen living in the moment while taking a dip in the pool and enjoying the sunset view
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Blue'tiful'
It seems like Kiara loves to explore the deep blue sea every time she's on a vacay. She's truly a water baby for a reason!
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Vision in white
This picture of Kiara will compel you to pack the bags right away and head for a vacay. She is seen donning a white swimsuit and relaxing on a hammock
Click Here
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Soaking up the sun
Kiara rocked a black one-shoulder bikini with her hair tied up in a bun while soaking up the sun