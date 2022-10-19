Heading 3

Kiara Advani is a true-blue water baby

OCT 18, 2022

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sunkissed

Kiara dropped this gorgeous picture from the Maldives while chilling in a pool on a bright sunny day. Interestingly, the picture was taken by Sidharth Malhotra

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Beach day

Kiara took over the beach in style as she donned a white bikini with cool sunnies. She looks like a free bird in this video!

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Yellove'

Kiara flaunted her perfectly toned beach body in a yellow bikini before stepping into the pool

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Pretty in pink

Throwback to Kiara's secret Maldivian trip with Sid! The actress stunned in a pink swimsuit teamed with golden hoop earrings

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Seas the day

In this one, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress is seen enjoying scuba diving. She looked like an absolute stunner in a neon bikini

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Pool ready

Kiara was caught in a candid moment while enjoying a scenic view by the pool

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Living in the moment

In this one, Kiara is seen living in the moment while taking a dip in the pool and enjoying the sunset view

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Blue'tiful'

It seems like Kiara loves to explore the deep blue sea every time she's on a vacay. She's truly a water baby for a reason!

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Vision in white

This picture of Kiara will compel you to pack the bags right away and head for a vacay. She is seen donning a white swimsuit and relaxing on a hammock

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Soaking up the sun

Kiara rocked a black one-shoulder bikini with her hair tied up in a bun while soaking up the sun

