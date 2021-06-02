Kiara Advani’s best performances

June 02, 2021

Fugly

Kiara Advani made her debut in 2014 with Fugly for which she was appreciated

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

She played the character of MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi and did complete justice to the role

Bharat Ane Nenu

The talented star made her debut in the Telugu movie industry with Bharat Ane Nenu

Lust Stories

Kiara played the lead character in Karan Johar’s segment of the movie proving she is a versatile actor

Kalank

Kiara Advani was cast to play the character of Lajjo in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, Kalank and she made the audience fall in love with her character

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Kiara appeared in another Telugu movie, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and created a huge fanbase for herself in Tollywood

Guilty

Kiara Advani portrayed the lead character of Nanki Dutta in the Netflix movie, Guilty and nailed it with conviction and dedication

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is the actress’ first and the biggest blockbuster in Bollywood

Good Newwz

Kiara Advani was very convincing as Monika Batra in Good Newwz

Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara played the lead character in the women-centric movie, Indoo Ki Jawani and was hailed for her performance

