Kiara Advani’s best performances June 02, 2021
Fugly
Kiara Advani made her debut in 2014 with Fugly for which she was appreciated
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
She played the character of MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi and did complete justice to the role
Bharat Ane Nenu
The talented star made her debut in the Telugu movie industry with Bharat Ane Nenu
Lust Stories
Kiara played the lead character in Karan Johar’s segment of the movie proving she is a versatile actor
Kalank
Kiara Advani was cast to play the character of Lajjo in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, Kalank and she made the audience fall in love with her character
Vinaya Vidheya Rama
Kiara appeared in another Telugu movie, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and created a huge fanbase for herself in Tollywood
Guilty
Kiara Advani portrayed the lead character of Nanki Dutta in the Netflix movie, Guilty and nailed it with conviction and dedication
Kabir Singh
Kabir Singh is the actress’ first and the biggest blockbuster in Bollywood
Good Newwz
Kiara Advani was very convincing as Monika Batra in Good Newwz
Indoo Ki Jawani
Kiara played the lead character in the women-centric movie, Indoo Ki Jawani and was hailed for her performance
