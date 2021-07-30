Kiara debuted in Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand's 2014 comedy Fugly, which also had an ensemble cast of Mohit Marwah, Arfi Lamba, Vijender Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill
In 2016, she was seen in Neeraj Pandey's sports film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story—an official biopic of popular cricketer M. S. Dhoni. She played his wife Sakshi Rawat. One of the year's top grosser films, it earned Rs 216 crore worldwide
In 2017, she played newcomer Mustafa Burmawalla's love interest in the Abbas–Mustan directed action thriller Machine. It was a box office disappointment
She then made her OTT debut with the Netflix 2018 anthological movie Lust Stories, dealing with female sexuality and consisting of four segments. In Karan Johar's segment, she played a newly married wife
By entering Telugu cinema, she signed the Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu, a political action film from Koratala Siva. The film earned Rs 225 crore worldwide, making it one of Telugu cinema's highest grossers
In September 2018 a music video named "Urvashi", sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was released featuring her and Shahid Kapoor
Boyapati Srinu's Telugu action drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama was Kiara's first release of 2019
She returned to Hindi cinema with a special appearance in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank
Her next appearance was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's romantic drama Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor. An adaptation of Vanga's 2017 Telugu movie Arjun Reddy
Her final role that year was in Raj Mehta's comedy film Good Newwz, about two couples' tryst with in vitro fertilization. Both Kabir Singh and Good Newwz rank among the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year
In 2020, Kiara starred in Guilty, a Netflix thriller film about sexual assault. During the same year, she was seen as the wife of Akshay Kumar in the horror comedy Laxmii, a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana. It received mixed reviews
Abir Sengupta's directorial debut Indoo Ki Jawani (2020), one of the first Bollywood films to release in theatres post reopening and amid the 50% occupancy guideline due to the pandemic, featured her as a girl based in Ghaziabad, who finds love in dating apps
Some of her upcoming movies are Shershaah, standalone sequel of the 2007 iconic supernatural comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the romantic comedy film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr. Lele