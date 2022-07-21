Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s off-duty looks

Priyakshi Sharma

JULY 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara slays in the monochromatic look as she wears a bodysuit and a pair of high-waisted trousers in the same hue

Beige monochrome

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks adorable as she wears a beige crop top and combines it with light blue denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers. She also carried a denim jacket with her

Denim shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Nothing can go wrong with a plain white dress when you are ‘off-duty’. Kiara looks gorgeous as she keeps it simple and basic

Plain white dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara wore a white graphic tee with a high-waisted denim pants. She also elevated the look with a green crop jacket

A green-cropped jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara wears a white cami top with matching high-waisted joggers. Her hair was left open, and she completed the look with subtle makeup and matching white shoes

Cami top and joggers

Image: Pinkvilla

The Kabir Singh actress pulls off yet another off-duty look as she donned a beige co-ord set with a tank top and shorts. She wore juttis with it

Comfy co-ord set

Image: Pinkvilla

In this picture, Kiara is seen styling a simple off-duty look with an interesting contrast of a green crop top and blue joggers

Tank top and joggers

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara paired a sleeveless white shirt with a knot detailing at the front, with a polka-dotted green skirt with a thigh-high slit detailing

A chic skirt

Kiara looks quite stylish and comfortable in this blue shirt dress that she teamed up with a pair of white sneakers

A shirt dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress wore a fitted white top, which she paired with a green mini skirt and white sneakers. Don’t miss her cute black cap!

Styling a mini skirt

