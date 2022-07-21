Heading 3
Kiara Advani’s off-duty looks
Priyakshi Sharma
JULY 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara slays in the monochromatic look as she wears a bodysuit and a pair of high-waisted trousers in the same hue
Beige monochrome
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks adorable as she wears a beige crop top and combines it with light blue denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers. She also carried a denim jacket with her
Denim shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Nothing can go wrong with a plain white dress when you are ‘off-duty’. Kiara looks gorgeous as she keeps it simple and basic
Plain white dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara wore a white graphic tee with a high-waisted denim pants. She also elevated the look with a green crop jacket
A green-cropped jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara wears a white cami top with matching high-waisted joggers. Her hair was left open, and she completed the look with subtle makeup and matching white shoes
Cami top and joggers
Image: Pinkvilla
The Kabir Singh actress pulls off yet another off-duty look as she donned a beige co-ord set with a tank top and shorts. She wore juttis with it
Comfy co-ord set
Image: Pinkvilla
In this picture, Kiara is seen styling a simple off-duty look with an interesting contrast of a green crop top and blue joggers
Tank top and joggers
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara paired a sleeveless white shirt with a knot detailing at the front, with a polka-dotted green skirt with a thigh-high slit detailing
A chic skirt
Kiara looks quite stylish and comfortable in this blue shirt dress that she teamed up with a pair of white sneakers
A shirt dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress wore a fitted white top, which she paired with a green mini skirt and white sneakers. Don’t miss her cute black cap!
Styling a mini skirt
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt's saree collection