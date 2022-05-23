Entertainment

 Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 23, 2022

Kiara Advani’s stunning desi looks 

Beauty in yellow

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara made a statement in her yellow coloured saree which she had paired with a golden blouse

Stylish sharara pants

Image: Pinkvilla

She made heads turn as she wore a contemporary peplum style kurta which she wore with sharara pants

Kiara was a sight to behold as she wore a pink and orange coloured tie-dye lehenga which she had paired with a shimmery blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Tie-dye lehenga

Kiara looked beautiful in her red lehenga with golden embroidered and matching embroidered sleeveless blouse

Embroidered lehenga

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Slaying in saree

Kiara looked ravishing in her shimmery beige gold saree which was designed by Manish Malhotra

Image: Pinkvilla

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress dished out major festive vibes in her red lehenga with mirror work

Lehenga with mirror work

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara wore a yellow coloured lehenga with metallic embellishments designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She completed the look with a sleeveless blouse with sequin and crystal work

The sunshine look

Image: Pinkvilla

She won hearts in her baby pink coloured sharara pants which she had paired with a stylish blouse and a matching shrug

The co-ord look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara looked gorgeous in her white suit with black print at the airport. She completed the look with jhumkas, Punjabi jutti and a handbag

Simple yet beautiful

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara had set the ramp on fire as she wore a red lehenga with a stylish blouse with a deep V-neckline

Ravishing in red

