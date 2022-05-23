Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 23, 2022
Kiara Advani’s stunning desi looks
Beauty in yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara made a statement in her yellow coloured saree which she had paired with a golden blouse
Stylish sharara pants
Image: Pinkvilla
She made heads turn as she wore a contemporary peplum style kurta which she wore with sharara pants
Kiara was a sight to behold as she wore a pink and orange coloured tie-dye lehenga which she had paired with a shimmery blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Tie-dye lehenga
Kiara looked beautiful in her red lehenga with golden embroidered and matching embroidered sleeveless blouse
Embroidered lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Slaying in saree
Kiara looked ravishing in her shimmery beige gold saree which was designed by Manish Malhotra
Image: Pinkvilla
The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress dished out major festive vibes in her red lehenga with mirror work
Lehenga with mirror work
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara wore a yellow coloured lehenga with metallic embellishments designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She completed the look with a sleeveless blouse with sequin and crystal work
The sunshine look
Image: Pinkvilla
She won hearts in her baby pink coloured sharara pants which she had paired with a stylish blouse and a matching shrug
The co-ord look
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara looked gorgeous in her white suit with black print at the airport. She completed the look with jhumkas, Punjabi jutti and a handbag
Simple yet beautiful
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara had set the ramp on fire as she wore a red lehenga with a stylish blouse with a deep V-neckline
Ravishing in red
