Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 20, 2024
Kiara Advani’s musical hits
This song from the 2020-released film Laxmi was an instant rage featured on Kiara and Akshay Kumar
Burj Khalifa
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
This catchy dance number from the movie Kalank was released in 2019, picturized on Kiara and Varun Dhawan
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
First Class
A peppy number from the film Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
Chandigarh Mein
An instant hit, this remake topped the charts as soon as it was released in the film Good Newwz
Sauda Khara Khara
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
Raataan Lambiyan is a romantic track from the Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Shershaah. The soulful song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur
Raataan Lambiyan
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
B Praak and Jasleen Royal crooned the song for the 2021-released film Shershaah
Ranjha
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
A song defining loss and grief, this remake won hearts instantly. It was featured in the film, Shershaah!
Mann Bharyaa 2.0
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
A sad song with heart-touching lyrics and soothing music, from the film Good Newwz
Maana Dil
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
Kabhi Tumhe
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
A romantic ballad, sung beautifully by Darshan Raval for the 2021-released film, Shershaah
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
These were our top favorites, but Kiara has many more blockbuster songs that became a rage and were instant hits
