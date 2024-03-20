Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 20, 2024

Kiara Advani’s musical hits


This song from the 2020-released film Laxmi was an instant rage featured on Kiara and Akshay Kumar

Burj Khalifa

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

This catchy dance number from the movie Kalank was released in 2019, picturized on Kiara and Varun Dhawan

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

First Class

A peppy number from the film Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

Chandigarh Mein

An instant hit, this remake topped the charts as soon as it was released in the film Good Newwz

Sauda Khara Khara

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

Raataan Lambiyan is a romantic track from the Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Shershaah. The soulful song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur 

Raataan Lambiyan

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

B Praak and Jasleen Royal crooned the song for the 2021-released film Shershaah

Ranjha

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

A song defining loss and grief, this remake won hearts instantly. It was featured in the film, Shershaah!

Mann Bharyaa 2.0

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

A sad song with heart-touching lyrics and soothing music, from the film Good Newwz

Maana Dil

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

Kabhi Tumhe

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

A romantic ballad, sung beautifully by Darshan Raval for the 2021-released film, Shershaah

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

These were our top favorites, but Kiara has many more blockbuster songs that became a rage and were instant hits

