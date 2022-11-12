Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s party-ready dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara stunned in a white strapless bodycon dress that featured corset-like detailing.

White beauty

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara wore a blue corset top with matching flared pants and rounded off it with hoop earrings and a soft wavy hairdo. 

Bewitching in blue 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara sported a shimmery halter neck crop top with funky flared pants and teamed it up with a bandana.

Funk it up

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

In this one, she wore a yellow strapless dress that came with a thigh-high slit and a matching belt.

Hello sunshine

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara rocked a red sequin cutout dress short dress with a red blazer.

Shine on

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara dished out major boss babe vibes in a pink blazer and matching shorts. She completed her look with matching heels and drop earrings.

Boss babe

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress looked like a diva in a hot pink one-shoulder cutout gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

Ultimate diva

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked all things chic in a tie-dye co-ord set paired with white heels and minimal accessories.

Keeping up with trends

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara made a style statement in a neon jumpsuit. 

Making a statement

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara's green sequin pantsuit doled out major retro vibes. 

Go retro

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here