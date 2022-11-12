Kiara Advani’s party-ready dresses
Nov 12, 2022
Kiara stunned in a white strapless bodycon dress that featured corset-like detailing.
Kiara wore a blue corset top with matching flared pants and rounded off it with hoop earrings and a soft wavy hairdo.
Kiara sported a shimmery halter neck crop top with funky flared pants and teamed it up with a bandana.
In this one, she wore a yellow strapless dress that came with a thigh-high slit and a matching belt.
Kiara rocked a red sequin cutout dress short dress with a red blazer.
Kiara dished out major boss babe vibes in a pink blazer and matching shorts. She completed her look with matching heels and drop earrings.
The actress looked like a diva in a hot pink one-shoulder cutout gown featuring a thigh-high slit.
Kiara looked all things chic in a tie-dye co-ord set paired with white heels and minimal accessories.
Kiara made a style statement in a neon jumpsuit.
Kiara's green sequin pantsuit doled out major retro vibes.
