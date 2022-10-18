Kiara Advani’s travel diaries
Akriti Anand
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress shared a video in which she is seen doing underwater diving.
Kiara’s underwater diving
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Enjoying the surroundings
The actress looked pretty as she enjoyed the pleasant weather.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Maldives holiday
Kiara posed in a black bikini as she was in awe of the beautiful sea.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara explores
Kiara Advani shared a picture in which she wore an eye mask and posed on the street.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Amidst nature
The actress is seen carrying a backpack and enjoying the beauty of nature.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara in New York
Kiara Advani looked stylish as she posed in the middle of the busy NYC street.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara at Cape Town
The actress shared another travel memory from Cape Town. She wore a little white dress while travelling in the South African capital.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Enjoying the sea
The JugJugg Jeeyo actress donned denim shorts and left her hair open as she enjoyed the sunset.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Jungle trekking
Kiara Advani is a nature lover as most of her pictures include nature in it.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Big water baby
The actress wore a yellow bikini and flaunted her perfect physique in it.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: The Big Bang Theory Backstage secrets