Kiara and Sidharth's public appearances
Anjali Sinha
JULY 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
The rumoured couple slayed in casual looks in the shades of pink and black
Cool in casuals
Image: Pinkvilla
Shershaah actors turned heads with their style at the airport. It is one of their best travel looks
Travel ready
Image: Pinkvilla
Sid and Kiara opted for his gorgeous look during one of the promotional events for Shershaah
Stylish together
Image: Pinkvilla
We love how Sidharth cannot take his eyes off Kiara. It is one of their first pictures that sparked dating rumours
Candid click
Image: Pinkvilla
They were spotted together in a car in the city and it was definitely a treat for Sidkiara fans
Oh my heart
Image: Pinkvilla
This picture is from their time of Shershaah promotions. The actress wore a lehenga, while Sid looked handsome as usual
All smiles
Image: Pinkvilla
This has to be one of the best public appearances of Sid and Kiara. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress wore a saree with gajra, while the actor donned an all-black outfit
Better together
They were spotted at Mumbai airport in casual and comfy attires
Slay all day, every day
Image: Pinkvilla
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
They are a treat to watch and this video on social media is proof of it
Cutest jodi
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sidharth and Kiara have the best onscreen and offscreen chemistry and we cannot get over this sizzling video
Hashtag couple goals
