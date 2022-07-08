Heading 3

Kiara and Sidharth's public appearances

Anjali Sinha

JULY 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

The rumoured couple slayed in casual looks in the shades of pink and black

Cool in casuals

Image: Pinkvilla

Shershaah actors turned heads with their style at the airport. It is one of their best travel looks

Travel ready

Image: Pinkvilla

Sid and Kiara opted for his gorgeous look during one of the promotional events for Shershaah

Stylish together

Image: Pinkvilla

We love how Sidharth cannot take his eyes off Kiara. It is one of their first pictures that sparked dating rumours

Candid click

Image: Pinkvilla

They were spotted together in a car in the city and it was definitely a treat for Sidkiara fans

Oh my heart

Image: Pinkvilla

This picture is from their time of Shershaah promotions. The actress wore a lehenga, while Sid looked handsome as usual

All smiles

Image: Pinkvilla

This has to be one of the best public appearances of Sid and Kiara. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress wore a saree with gajra, while the actor donned an all-black outfit

Better together

They were spotted at Mumbai airport in casual and comfy attires

Slay all day, every day

Image: Pinkvilla

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

They are a treat to watch and this video on social media is proof of it

Cutest jodi

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sidharth and Kiara have the best onscreen and offscreen chemistry and we cannot get over this sizzling video

Hashtag couple goals

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani’s bold outfits

Click Here