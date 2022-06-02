Heading 3
Kiara to Katrina: Actors in blue outfits
JUNE 02, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Last Diwali, Alia donned a deep blue lehenga that took the internet by storm! She wore a pair of orange and golden jhumkas for an interesting contrast
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya makes a case for floral prints as she wore this co-ord set featuring a bralette, mini skirt and a shrug
Ananya Panday
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor went for a cute vibe as she wore a cut-out blue crop top with white mini skirt to recreate the trending ‘What is this behaviour, Pooja?’ reel
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan left temperatures soaring as she shared these photos from her Maldives vacation, as she slayed in blue swimwear
Sara Ali Khan
Image: The House Of Pixels
Katrina is a sight for sore eyes in this radiant blue ethnic co-ordinating set including a crop top and a matching skirt. Her accessories and makeup elevate the look even more
Katrina Kaif
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani is a fashion force to reckon with. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress rocks this blingy blue jumpsuit with a deep neckline
Kiara Advani
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor is unquestionable a true-blue fashionista (pun intended)! The to-be-mommy exuded total boss-lady vibes in this pantsuit
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Mimi actress looks resplendent as she goes the desi way in the blingy Manish Malhotra saree
Kriti Sanon
Disha Patani oozes oomph in this blue-hued mini skater dress. Her hair and makeup are on point, and so is her confidence
Disha Patani
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Another ethnic look worth swooning over! Parineeti is a sight to behold as she wore a blue saree. Her brown smokey eyes and nude lipstick enhance her look even more
Parineeti Chopra
