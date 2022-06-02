Heading 3

Kiara to Katrina: Actors in blue outfits

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Last Diwali, Alia donned a deep blue lehenga that took the internet by storm! She wore a pair of orange and golden jhumkas for an interesting contrast

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya makes a case for floral prints as she wore this co-ord set featuring a bralette, mini skirt and a shrug

Ananya Panday

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor went for a cute vibe as she wore a cut-out blue crop top with white mini skirt to recreate the trending ‘What is this behaviour, Pooja?’ reel

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan left temperatures soaring as she shared these photos from her Maldives vacation, as she slayed in blue swimwear

Sara Ali Khan

Image: The House Of Pixels

Katrina is a sight for sore eyes in this radiant blue ethnic co-ordinating set including a crop top and a matching skirt. Her accessories and makeup elevate the look even more

Katrina Kaif

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani is a fashion force to reckon with. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress rocks this blingy blue jumpsuit with a deep neckline

Kiara Advani

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is unquestionable a true-blue fashionista (pun intended)! The to-be-mommy exuded total boss-lady vibes in this pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Mimi actress looks resplendent as she goes the desi way in the blingy Manish Malhotra saree

Kriti Sanon

Disha Patani oozes oomph in this blue-hued mini skater dress. Her hair and makeup are on point, and so is her confidence

Disha Patani

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Another ethnic look worth swooning over! Parineeti is a sight to behold as she wore a blue saree. Her brown smokey eyes and nude lipstick enhance her look even more

Parineeti Chopra

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aamir Khan’s love-filled pics with Ira Khan

Click Here