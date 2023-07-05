Heading 3

Kiara-Kriti: Birth date of actresses 

Disha Patani entered the world on June 13, 1992 

Disha Patani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram


Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria celebrates her birthday on the 19th of November 

Mrunal Thakur cuts her cake on the 1st of August

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Kiara Advani celebrates her born day on July 31

Kiara Advani 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor was born on March 6, 1997

Image Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

On 3rd March, you can wish Shraddha Kapoor as it's her birthday

Madhuri Dixit celebrates her birthday on the 15th of May

Madhuri Dixit

Image Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

Image Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her birthday on the 21st of September

Kriti Sanon

Image Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti Sanon celebrates her born day on 27th July

Image Karisma Kapoor's Instagram 

Karisma Kapoor was born on June 25th

Karisma Kapoor

