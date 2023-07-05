Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
July 05, 2023
Kiara-Kriti: Birth date of actresses
Disha Patani entered the world on June 13, 1992
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria celebrates her birthday on the 19th of November
Mrunal Thakur cuts her cake on the 1st of August
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Kiara Advani celebrates her born day on July 31
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Image Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor was born on March 6, 1997
Image Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
On 3rd March, you can wish Shraddha Kapoor as it's her birthday
Madhuri Dixit celebrates her birthday on the 15th of May
Madhuri Dixit
Image Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Image Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Kareena Kapoor celebrates her birthday on the 21st of September
Kriti Sanon
Image Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon celebrates her born day on 27th July
Image Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Karisma Kapoor was born on June 25th
Karisma Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.