Kiara’s skincare & makeup regime

Kiara Advani washes her face first thing in the morning
Morning skincare regimen
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara revealed that her go-to moisturiser has to be very lightweight and non-sticky and oily as that makes her face feel perfect
Moisturiser next
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara in an interview revealed that her go-to workout has to be running and she feels a good workout can keep you happy and get that glow
Workout to get that glow
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani revealed that her mom makes a paste with fresh cream and besan which works as a scrub and she follows this home treatment once a month
Homemade paste over creams
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Hair care
Kiara Advani gives a word of advice to every girl that they should make sure not to use heavy hair oils on the middle and the ends as the amount of shampoo to get rid of the oil, which further dries out the hair
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara believes in adding glitter to her lipstick to make her stand out
Bold glitter lips
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani feels that a simple black eyeliner will always be a classic, accentuating your eyes but in a sea of traditional smoky eyes, a thin line of brightly coloured liner along the waterline will help you stand out
Bright eyeliners
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara has long lashes and she likes using mascara to darken, volumise and lengthen them further to give her a wide-eyed effect
Load up on mascara
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
There's always a place for matte makeup, but according to Kiara if you want to glow, glossy lids can help brighten attention to your eyes
Glossy eye make-up for the attention
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara revealed that when a highlighter is applied onto the areas of the face that naturally reflect light, like the top of the cheekbones, down the nose and on the forehead, it can add definition to your face
Make highlighter your best friend
