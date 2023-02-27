FEB 27, 2023
Kiara-Shilpa: Celebs Who Changed Names
Katrina Kaif was Katrina Turquotte. She used her mother’s surname initially. The actress adopted her father’s surname before stepping into Bollywood
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Shilpa Shetty was Ashwini Shetty before her Bollywood debut. She changed her name following the advice of her astrologer
Shilpa Shetty
Erica fernandes’ Style Statements
Celebs With Killer Smokey-Eye Looks
Ayushmann Khurrana’s real name was Nishant Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
Saif Ali Khan’s real name is Sajid Ali Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Akshay Kumar’s real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta was Preetam Singh Zinta
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani was originally Alia Advani
Tiger Shroff’s real name is Jai Hemant Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Amitabh Bachchan was Inquilaab Srivastava. A famous poet Sumitranandan Pant suggested his current name which changed his fate
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.