FEB 27, 2023

Kiara-Shilpa: Celebs Who Changed Names

Katrina Kaif was Katrina Turquotte. She used her mother’s surname initially. The actress adopted her father’s surname before stepping into Bollywood

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram


Shilpa Shetty was Ashwini Shetty before her Bollywood debut. She changed her name following the advice of her astrologer

Shilpa Shetty

Ayushmann Khurrana’s real name was Nishant Khurrana

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana

Saif Ali Khan’s real name is Sajid Ali Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar’s real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram 

Akshay Kumar

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta was Preetam Singh Zinta

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was originally Alia Advani

Tiger Shroff’s real name is Jai Hemant Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram 

Tiger Shroff

Amitabh Bachchan was Inquilaab Srivastava. A famous poet Sumitranandan Pant suggested his current name which changed his fate

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram 

Amitabh Bachchan

