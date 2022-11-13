Heading 3
Kiara-Sidharth's best public appearances
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Source: Pinkvilla
All smiles
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met each other at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and smiled at the paparazzi
Source: Pinkvilla
Power couple
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani donned stylish outfits at the screening of their movie Shershaah in New Delhi
Source: Pinkvilla
Better together
Kiara Advani wore a white lehenga, while Sidharth Malhotra flaunted his inner brown munda as they promoted Shershaah together
Source: Pinkvilla
Comfy and casual
Keeping it casual, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at the airport in shades of pink and black
Source: Pinkvilla
Airport fashion
Kiara Advani wore comfy green pants and a white tee, while Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in his comfy white pants
Source: Pinkvilla
Posers
Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome in a red jacket. Kiara Advani stunned in yellow ethnic attire as they promoted Shershaah in Delhi
Source: Pinkvilla
Vacationing together
Sidharth wore an orange trackpant with silver jacket. Kiara sported a cool look and added a bucket hat as they headed out for a vacay
Source: Pinkvilla
Stylish looks
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived together for a party and grabbed eyeballs as they posed for the paparazzi in stylish looks
Source: Pinkvilla
Twinning
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wore matching sunglasses as they returned from their Maldives getaway
Click Here
Source: Pinkvilla
Travel ready
Kiara Advani wore pink sweater dress. Sidharth Malhotra opted for an olive green jacket with black pants as they left for New Year vacay