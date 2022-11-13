Heading 3

Kiara-Sidharth's best public appearances

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Source: Pinkvilla

 All smiles

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met each other at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and smiled at the paparazzi

 Power couple

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani donned stylish outfits at the screening of their movie Shershaah in New Delhi

  Better together

Kiara Advani wore a white lehenga, while Sidharth Malhotra flaunted his inner brown munda as they promoted Shershaah together

  Comfy and casual

Keeping it casual, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at the airport in shades of pink and black

  Airport fashion

Kiara Advani wore comfy green pants and a white tee, while Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in his comfy white pants

  Posers

Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome in a red jacket. Kiara Advani stunned in yellow ethnic attire as they promoted Shershaah in Delhi

  Vacationing together

Sidharth wore an orange trackpant with silver jacket. Kiara sported a cool look and added a bucket hat as they headed out for a vacay

 Stylish looks

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived together for a party and grabbed eyeballs as they posed for the paparazzi in stylish looks

  Twinning

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wore matching sunglasses as they returned from their Maldives getaway

 Travel ready

Kiara Advani wore pink sweater dress. Sidharth Malhotra opted for an olive green jacket with black pants as they left for New Year vacay

