MAY 16, 2022
Killer looks of heartthrob Ram Pothineni
|
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Heartthrob of Tollywood
After Allu Arjun, Ram Pothineni was the second actor who nailed an embroidery printed black shirt to perfection and justified every bit
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Ram Pothineni looked ruggedly handsome and took an ethnic a notch higher, clad in a white printed kurta and basic jeans
Quirky yet subtle
Ram Pothineni looked absolutely dapper in this black turtleneck and red trousers. Don’t miss that cute smile
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
The evening debonair
Ram Pothineni must be the only one who can look killer in spiritual attire. His aura, rugged beard in a lungi, is an absolute treat
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Fashion guru
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Ram raised the temperature high with his hottest selfie in a towel. How can we even take off our eyes when he is asking 'sup?'
Hotness quotient
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Ram Pothineni always makes sure to experiment with his looks and nails every bit and this bald look and french beard is proof of it
Style icon
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Ram's selfie game is on point as he clicked a mirror pic in a formal outfit and we love how he flaunted his killer look so subtly
Selfie game
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
This traditional attire of Ram Pothineni in a violet kurta as he flaunted his handsome look had all our hearts. I mean we just can't take our eyes off him
Handsome man in ethnic
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Ram Pothineni defined elegance as he posed in a grey-coloured suit with green thread embroidery, and made a statement to the formal look
Defines elegance in suit
