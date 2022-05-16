Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

MAY 16, 2022

Heading 3

Killer looks of heartthrob Ram Pothineni

|

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

Heartthrob of Tollywood 

After Allu Arjun, Ram Pothineni was the second actor who nailed an embroidery printed black shirt to perfection and justified every bit

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

Ram Pothineni looked ruggedly handsome and took an ethnic a notch higher, clad in a white printed kurta and basic jeans

Quirky yet subtle

Ram Pothineni looked absolutely dapper in this black turtleneck and red trousers. Don’t miss that cute smile

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

The evening debonair

Ram Pothineni must be the only one who can look killer in spiritual attire. His aura, rugged beard in a lungi, is an absolute treat

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

Fashion guru

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

Ram raised the temperature high with his hottest selfie in a towel. How can we even take off our eyes when he is asking 'sup?'

Hotness quotient

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

Ram Pothineni always makes sure to experiment with his looks and nails every bit and this bald look and french beard is proof of it

Style icon

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

Ram's selfie game is on point as he clicked a mirror pic in a formal outfit and we love how he flaunted his killer look so subtly

Selfie game

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

This traditional attire of Ram Pothineni in a violet kurta as he flaunted his handsome look had all our hearts. I mean we just can't take our eyes off him

Handsome man in ethnic

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

Ram Pothineni defined elegance as he posed in a grey-coloured suit with green thread embroidery, and made a statement to the formal look

Defines elegance in suit

