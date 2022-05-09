Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 09, 2022
Heading 3
Kim and Pete: Milestone Moments
First Kiss
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's first kiss happened onscreen during the duo's Saturday Night Live sketch where they played Jasmine and Aladdin
The duo sparked romance rumours after they were spotted hanging out over the Halloween weekend at Knott’s Scary Farm in LA
Image: Getty Images
Link-Up Rumours
Kim Kardashian then joined Pete for a movie date in Staten Island and reportedly the duo watched Spider-Man: No Way Home together
Staten Island Date
Image: Getty Images
The couple also enjoyed their first vacation together in the Bahamas where the couple also ringed in their New Year
Image: Getty Images
First Vacation
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
The couple went Instagram official after Kim shared a photo with Pete on March 12, thus confirming their ongoing romance
Instagram Official
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian spoke about her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time on The Ellen Show and revealed that he has tattoos dedicated to her
Kim's tattoo confession
Image: Getty Images
While Pete Davidson did not walk the red carpet with Kim at the event, he supported her at the premiere event by arriving together
The Kardashians Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony together where Davidson's close friend Jon Stewart was being honoured
Public Appearance
Image: Getty Images
The couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner event and looked absolutely smitten in love
Red Carpet Debut
Image: Getty Images
The couple arrived at the Met Gala 2022 together on the red carpet and they were a sight to behold. The couple looked stunning and certainly at their happiest
Met Gala
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: George and Amal Clooney: Romantic snaps