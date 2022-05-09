Entertainment

 Surabhi Redkar

May 09, 2022

Kim and Pete: Milestone Moments

First Kiss

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's first kiss happened onscreen during the duo's Saturday Night Live sketch where they played Jasmine and Aladdin

The duo sparked romance rumours after they were spotted hanging out over the Halloween weekend at Knott’s Scary Farm in LA

Image: Getty Images

Link-Up Rumours

Kim Kardashian then joined Pete for a movie date in Staten Island and reportedly the duo watched Spider-Man: No Way Home together

Staten Island Date

Image: Getty Images

The couple also enjoyed their first vacation together in the Bahamas where the couple also ringed in their New Year

 Image: Getty Images

First Vacation

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

The couple went Instagram official after Kim shared a photo with Pete on March 12, thus confirming their ongoing romance

Instagram Official 

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian spoke about her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time on The Ellen Show and revealed that he has tattoos dedicated to her

Kim's tattoo confession

Image: Getty Images

While Pete Davidson did not walk the red carpet with Kim at the event, he supported her at the premiere event by arriving together

The Kardashians Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony together where Davidson's close friend Jon Stewart was being honoured

Public Appearance

Image: Getty Images

The couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner event and looked absolutely smitten in love

Red Carpet Debut

Image: Getty Images

The couple arrived at the Met Gala 2022 together on the red carpet and they were a sight to behold. The couple looked stunning and certainly at their happiest

Met Gala

