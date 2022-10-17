Heading 3
Kim Go Eun being a ball of sunshine
Image: News1
Kim Go Eun defines happiness as she smiles at the many fans waiting for her.
Happiness
Image: News1
Kind
She appears as a very warm hearted person and has been noted as one by those around her.
Image: News1
She is a delight to be with!
Cheerful
Image: News1
Kim Go Eun has a very happy face that can easily pull you in.
Expressive
Image: News1
Her smile is very welcoming, adding to her charms.
Pleasing
Image: News1
Kim Go Eun has the superstar vibe in her every time she steps out.
Superstar
Image: News1
Short haired
Even with this hairstyle, she can easily pull it off.
Image: News1
Her earlier days were just as lovely as now.
Charming
Image: News1
Be it during events or during personal outings, she maintains a happy attitude.
Welcoming
Image: News1
Even in laid back looks, she appears real and forthcoming.
Bare face
