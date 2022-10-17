Heading 3

Kim Go Eun being a ball of sunshine

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Kim Go Eun defines happiness as she smiles at the many fans waiting for her.

Happiness 

Image: News1

Kind

She appears as a very warm hearted person and has been noted as one by those around her.

Image: News1

She is a delight to be with!

Cheerful

Image: News1

Kim Go Eun has a very happy face that can easily pull you in.

Expressive 

Image: News1

Her smile is very welcoming, adding to her charms.

Pleasing

Image: News1

Kim Go Eun has the superstar vibe in her every time she steps out.

Superstar

Image: News1

Short haired

Even with this hairstyle, she can easily pull it off.

Image: News1

Her earlier days were just as lovely as now.

Charming

Image: News1

Be it during events or during personal outings, she maintains a happy attitude.

Welcoming

Image: News1

Even in laid back looks, she appears real and forthcoming.

Bare face

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best looks by BTS member Jimin

Click Here