KIM HIEORA: SCHOOL BULLYING CONTROVERSY
The actress was revealed to be a part of an alleged middle school group of bullies
Kim Hieora accused of bullying
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
According to media reports, Kim Hieora was associated with a group called the Big Sangji, accused of bullying and extortion. However, she claims to have been a bystander and not a leader in these incidents
Part of Big Sangji
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
The group was reportedly violent and verbally abusive to younger students for fun. Kim Hieora admitted her involvement in the group, calling it an open online community. A former student claimed disobedience to elders in the group led to bullying
About Big Sangji
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
Some students accused the actress of pressuring them to buy cigarettes and contributing money for karaoke outings, but she denied any part in it and stated that she never took money even from friends
Accused of stealing money
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
Kim Hieora's friend stole to help the actress financially. The friend admitted responsibility but their teacher believed both were involved, resulting in community service for both
Accused of theft
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
Former friends react to The Glory
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
Many of her school friends in fact the ones from the Sangji gang stated the actress’ character to be the same as her real-life personality
On September 6, The Glory actress posted an Instagram message, apologizing to her supporters and denying the bullying accusations or harming anyone
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
Kim Hieora’s Instagram post
Her agency stated that while it was true that Kim Hieora was part of the Sangji group, it was an open forum rather than a group of bullies. They further stated that she has never admitted nor participated in such acts
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
Agency denies
A former classmate from middle school stepped forward to support Kim Hieora, affirming that the actress never engaged in bullying towards anyone
Former friend speaks ip
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram
Click Here
The actress’ former friend even shared private chats between her and Kim Hieora to show how supportive and friendly the actress is
Shares evidence
Image: Kim Hieora’s Instagram