KIM HIEORA: SCHOOL BULLYING CONTROVERSY

The actress was revealed to be a part of an alleged middle school group of bullies

Kim Hieora accused of bullying

According to media reports, Kim Hieora was associated with a group called the Big Sangji, accused of bullying and extortion. However, she claims to have been a bystander and not a leader in these incidents

Part of Big Sangji

The group was reportedly violent and verbally abusive to younger students for fun. Kim Hieora admitted her involvement in the group, calling it an open online community. A former student claimed disobedience to elders in the group led to bullying

About Big Sangji

Some students accused the actress of pressuring them to buy cigarettes and contributing money for karaoke outings, but she denied any part in it and stated that she never took money even from friends

Accused of stealing money

Kim Hieora's friend stole to help the actress financially. The friend admitted responsibility but their teacher believed both were involved, resulting in community service for both

Accused of theft

Former friends react to The Glory

Many of her school friends in fact the ones from the Sangji gang stated the actress’ character to be the same as her real-life personality

On September 6, The Glory actress posted an Instagram message, apologizing to her supporters and denying the bullying accusations or harming anyone

Kim Hieora’s Instagram post

Her agency stated that while it was true that Kim Hieora was part of the Sangji group, it was an open forum rather than a group of bullies. They further stated that she has never admitted nor participated in such acts

Agency denies 

A former classmate from middle school stepped forward to support Kim Hieora, affirming that the actress never engaged in bullying towards anyone

Former friend speaks ip

The actress’ former friend even shared private chats between her and Kim Hieora to show how supportive and friendly the actress is

Shares evidence

